Jobs at risk as FedEx looks to close Ipswich site

FedEx has confirmed it is planning to move work away from its site at Claydon Industrial Park. Photo: Google/PA. Archant

FedEx has announced plans to close its Ipswich delivery station, casting doubt over the futures of staff employed at the site.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

FedEx has confirmed it is planning to move work away from its site at Claydon Industrial Park. Photo: Google FedEx has confirmed it is planning to move work away from its site at Claydon Industrial Park. Photo: Google

The American delivery giant confirmed it is looking to move work away from its base at Claydon Industrial Park.

MORE: First look Suffolk developer's plans for huge new headquarters in Bury St Edmunds

A FedEx spokeswoman said: "We are continually evaluating ways in which we can deliver the best possible service in the most reliable and efficient way.

FedEx has confirmed it is planning to move work away from its site at Claydon Industrial Park. Photo: Google FedEx has confirmed it is planning to move work away from its site at Claydon Industrial Park. Photo: Google

You may also want to watch:

"We recently announced that we are proposing to relocate the work carried out by FedEx Ipswich into neighbouring locations.

"As part of this process we have entered into consultation with the relevant employees."

While the firm did not reveal a timescale for the plans or the number of employees impacted by the proposed changes it is understood around 35 people are employed at the site.

The Ipswich facility was originally a franchisee location acquired by FedEx in 2006 and became part of the FedEx corporate network in 2016.