Jobs at risk as FedEx looks to close Ipswich site
PUBLISHED: 12:22 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:55 27 August 2019
Archant
FedEx has announced plans to close its Ipswich delivery station, casting doubt over the futures of staff employed at the site.
The American delivery giant confirmed it is looking to move work away from its base at Claydon Industrial Park.
MORE: First look Suffolk developer's plans for huge new headquarters in Bury St Edmunds
A FedEx spokeswoman said: "We are continually evaluating ways in which we can deliver the best possible service in the most reliable and efficient way.
You may also want to watch:
"We recently announced that we are proposing to relocate the work carried out by FedEx Ipswich into neighbouring locations.
"As part of this process we have entered into consultation with the relevant employees."
While the firm did not reveal a timescale for the plans or the number of employees impacted by the proposed changes it is understood around 35 people are employed at the site.
The Ipswich facility was originally a franchisee location acquired by FedEx in 2006 and became part of the FedEx corporate network in 2016.