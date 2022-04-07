Ipswich company sends beds to Ukrainian hospital

Medical beds have been donated to a hospital in Lviv, Ukraine - Credit: Felgains

A donation of 20 medical beds has been sent to a Lviv hospital by an Ipswich business.

Staff at Felgains, in Knightsdale Road, were moved by the ongoing conflict and wanted to help the people of Ukraine, by donating 20 Actilit acute profiling hospital beds.

The equipment will be used to help medical teams in Ukraine treat ill and injured people affected by the war and the humanitarian crisis that is still unfolding.

The business also donated a selection of pressure-relieving mattresses and UK/EU power adaptors.

Gary Tidman, director of OnlyLifts, a company specialised in lift products, established contact with the Municipal Clinical First Aid Hospital in Lviv to ensure the safe delivery of the beds.

The equipment was then collected and delivered via Brother Parcel Post Ltd in Maidstone, a company run by Ukrainians.

Brother Parcel Post Ltd prepares beds to be sent to Ukraine - Credit: Felgains

Beds ready to be delivered to Lviv's hospital - Credit: Felgains

After a few days of driving over to Ukraine and several custom checks, hospital beds arrived in Lviv.

Sam Webber, managing director of Felgains said: “In a commercial world where it seems all too-easy to focus on the bottom line and self-serving interest, Felgains are very grateful to have had an opportunity to help to alleviate some suffering and give back to mankind in some way.”

A kind of bed donated to a hospital in Lviv - Credit: Felgains



