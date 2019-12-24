E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Christmas port strike averted as talks continue

PUBLISHED: 10:51 24 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:51 24 December 2019

Strike action by Port of Felixstowe engineering workers planned for December 27 and 28 has been averted while talks continue Picture: PORT OF FELIXSTOWE

Strike action by Port of Felixstowe engineering workers planned for December 27 and 28 has been averted while talks continue Picture: PORT OF FELIXSTOWE

Archant

Strike action planned for Felixstowe docks over the festive period has been averted as talks continue between management and union officials.

A breakthrough in talks through conciliation service ACAS has resulted in planned strike action at the Port of Felixstowe being averted Picture: MIKE PAGEA breakthrough in talks through conciliation service ACAS has resulted in planned strike action at the Port of Felixstowe being averted Picture: MIKE PAGE

The port's engineering workers were due to go out on strike on December 27 and 28 in a row over the Hutchison Ports' controversial plans to outsource eight jobs to Universal Tyres.

But following discussions between union Unite and the company led by arbitration service ACAS, both sides have agreed to take a step back while talks take place early in the new year.

MORE - Port boss's stark warning over festive strike action

Had it gone ahead, the strike, which involves more than 110 engineers who are employed by the Felixstowe Dock and Railway Company, would have become the first in more than 30 years.

The engineers voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action, with 98% in favour, and unanimously voted for industrial action short of a strike over plans to transfer a eight jobs to Universal Tyres.

It is understood that the company has agreed signing a deal with Universal Tyres to allow time for further talks looking at alternative proposals.

Had the strike gone ahead, the row over outsourcing risked escalating after Unite announced a ballot of the wider dock workforce on industrial action over the issue.

Unite has about 1,900 members at the UK's busiest container port, including the 116 engineers.

You may also want to watch:

Unite has agreed to take no action on the result of that postal ballot - which was due to open on December 24 and close on January 14 - while talks take place.

However, both sides could revert to their previous positions if the talks aren't successful.

Unite regional officer Miles Hubbard described it as "a step forward".

"Unite is pleased the company has taken this pragmatic position. Talks will continue in the new year."

They "very much hope to reach a resolution" and hope to reach agreement on outsourcing in the long term.

"In the meantime, we reserve our position if the talks break down."

The port employs around 2,500 staff in total. Port boss Clemence Cheng wrote to the workforce after the strike was announced, and again after the ballot of the wider workforce, warning that the port faced "a number of headwinds", and that strike action risked damaging the business.

The port has been approached for a comment.

MORE - 'Think carefully' dockworkers warned as strike looms

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Most Read

Teenagers arrested following reports of anti-social behaviour in Ipswich

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

Son takes on challenge of steering transport and logistic business built up by late father

Olly Magnus, who heads up family logistics firm Magnus Group Picture: SWALLOW MARKETING

Shock as goldfish discovered abandoned at Ipswich park

A number of goldfish have been found abandoned at Stonelodge Park in Ipswich Picture: OWEN HINES

Police probe road rage incident at hospital

Police are investigating a rage rage incident which happened in the car park of Ipswich Hospital Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Teenagers arrested following reports of anti-social behaviour in Ipswich

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

Son takes on challenge of steering transport and logistic business built up by late father

Olly Magnus, who heads up family logistics firm Magnus Group Picture: SWALLOW MARKETING

Shock as goldfish discovered abandoned at Ipswich park

A number of goldfish have been found abandoned at Stonelodge Park in Ipswich Picture: OWEN HINES

Police probe road rage incident at hospital

Police are investigating a rage rage incident which happened in the car park of Ipswich Hospital Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Stunning pictures capture Christmas in Ipswich over the last 60 years

The Town Hall floodlit for Christmas 2007 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

‘I didn’t think I’d be here’ – Annie, 22, home for Christmas after mouth ulcer nearly killed her

Annie Sallows-Lovegrove nearly died after being diagnosed with a rare blood disease Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘Disruptive’ passengers cause delays on trains to Ipswich

Passengers travelling to Ipswich Station from Lowestoft this morning were delayed by disruptive passengers. Picture: ARCHANT

Lorry driver crashes while delivering Christmas turkeys

The lorry full of turkey crashed off the A143 by Pakenham on Saturday December 21. Stock Image. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Five reasons behind Ipswich Town’s downturn in form

Gwion Edwards and Cole Skuse pictured after Ipswich Town's 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth on Saturday. Photo: Steve Waller
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists