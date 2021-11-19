Vegan Christmas market in Felixstowe to highlight local brands

Felixstowe's first fully-vegan Christmas market will be showcasing plant-based and animal-friendly products in Beach Street next month.

The market will be setting up on Saturday December 4 from 10am to 3pm with sweet treats, jewellery, pottery and tea among the many things on offer.

Victoria Petchey, 36-year-old director of The Gallery Box and founder of Suffolk Vegans, is putting on the event in collaboration with Hazel Baldwin, from Hazel and Co Yoga Studio. Both women are keen to celebrate the other businesses on Beach Street.

Ms Petchey said: "The other business ladies and I are always keen to work together, especially on events that we think will bring the entire street together.

"We've got about 10 stalls confirmed, all from local businesses and creatives, so people can pick up presents for the vegans in their life, but can also come and see how easy it is to make the change to veganism.

"There are some amazing products and they're sourced and made just on our doorstep.

"I think it shows that people shouldn't overthink giving veganism a try - there's no excuses once you've been to Beach Street and seen what's on offer.

"A lot of the businesses have vegan specials, whether you want to pick up a vegan bath bomb, some vegan beers or try some vegan Vietnamese street food. We've got you covered."

Ms Petchey founded the Suffolk Vegans group in December 2017 - almost to the day, she says, of the upcoming Christmas market.

She said: "I started the club to meet other like-minded people and it's really thrived. It's evolved into a great platform to meet others and ask questions and we have plenty of meet-ups."

Some of the businesses putting on stalls at the yoga studio on the first Saturday of December include Vikings Bakehouse, The Guilt Free Soapery, Rocca Rose, Vegan Cookiio, Woodbridge Emporium and Bake Me Kind.

It's hoped that the event can grow into something held more regularly.