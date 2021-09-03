News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

Oil spill causes 'pandemonium' for Felixstowe's truckers

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 4:20 PM September 3, 2021   
Gridlocked traffic in Felixstowe after an oil spill on the westbound A14. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Gridlocked traffic in Felixstowe after an oil spill on the westbound A14 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Yesterday's A14 fuel spill caused "pandemonium" for Felixstowe's haulage industry, a haulier based in the town has said — adding it cost him more than £10,000.

The A14 at the Dock Spur roundabout in Felixstowe was closed from 1.35pm on Thursday, following a 200-litre diesel spillage.

A diversion route was put in place until the road reopened, more than 12 hours later.

Adam Searle, director of CP Transport, estimated the spillage cost his firm £14,000.

"It caused pandemonium," he said. "Of our little old fleet we had 22 delayed deliveries and 15 total failures.

You may also want to watch:

"It's shown how fragile the road system in and out of Felixstowe is."

A spokesman for Hutchison UK, which runs the Port of Felixstowe, said the disruption had not affected the unloading of shipping.

Most Read

  1. 1 A14 set to be closed for several more hours after 200-litre diesel spill
  2. 2 Tesco Express store in Ipswich town centre to open next week
  3. 3 Ipswich man arrested after four die in crash on M25
  1. 4 When will the world's largest container ship be in Felixstowe?
  2. 5 Massive 200-litre diesel spillage causes major A14 tailbacks
  3. 6 Kesgrave shooting: Teenager to be sentenced today
  4. 7 Man downloaded indecent images of children 'out of morbid curiosity'
  5. 8 A14 reopens after 12 hour closure following massive 200-litre diesel spill
  6. 9 Nothing to chauffeur it: CCTV captures luxury limos at boss' home despite ban
  7. 10 'Out of the blue' school service change due to Ipswich Buses unable to 'cover the cost'

However it caused a backlog of trucks onto the port, forcing the port to cancelling incoming truck bookings for Friday morning.

The spokesman added the disruption had now eased.

A14
Felixstowe News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Shammie and Norbert NyanBedvu from Ipswich will be on the Channel 4 show

Suffolk Live

Ipswich family to feature on Channel 4 show

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The Woodlands, Holbrook, is for sale with Savills for £2.75million.

See inside Suffolk manor house on sale for first time in 170 years

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Carl Bennett, Lee Binge, Kier Huxtable, Ferenc Szabo, and Wayne Taylor

Suffolk Live

Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars in August

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Central Ipswich investment property, Merchant House, at 26-28 Fore Street, has been sold to Aarem Commercial Limited

Commercial Property

Investment company snaps up town centre restaurant site ahead of auction

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon