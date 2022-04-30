News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
New £1.5m seafront restaurant opens for the first time

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 2:18 PM April 30, 2022
The new Â£1.5 million cafe on the Felixstowe South Seafront

A new £1.5million seafront restaurant in Felixstowe has opened its doors for the first time for the Bank Holiday weekend. 

The new restaurant, which is being run by the Dedham Boathouse Group, will be open for takeaways today, tomorrow and Monday. 

On offer is range of ice creams, sausage rolls, cakes and drinks.  

The building sits at the end of Sea Road, at its junction with Orford Road and at the entrance to Martello Park.

Martello Park has already provided new homes, all-age play areas, kiosks and car parking.

A post on the Dedham Boathouse's Facebook page reads: "After much anticipation, we are so excited to announce our Felixstowe site is open from today for takeaways - delicious Harris and James ice creams, coffees and lots of other goodies."

A sign outside the restaurant says the full opening of the restaurant will be on Saturday, May 14. 

It was originally hoped that the restaurant would be officially opened before Christmas last year.



