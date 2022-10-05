Last of rare Suffolk Chocolate cats seeking new home
- Credit: Pamela-Sharp-Popple
A Felixstowe woman who asked the community to give her rare cats a loving home is hoping to find just one more potential owner.
Pamela Sharp-Popple, 68, has bred Suffolk Chocolate cats for many years.
These are sleek cats of original Siamese type, with chocolate-coloured coats and distinctive green eyes.
This rare breed was only registered in June 2014, and achieved Championship status in 2016.
Pamela has been involved in the breeding for many years, working to breed to a high standard whilst also giving her cats the best home possible.
However, earlier this year, she made the decision to stop breeding due to ill-health, and began the search to find homes for seven cats.
Now, just two remain.
Missy, aged five, and Julie, two, are a mother and daughter duo who need a new home.
“They are really close to each other, and so they need to stay together,” explained Pamela.
Former grand-champion Julie is a Suffolk Chocolate, while Missy is a Suffolk Lilac, a pale grey coat caused by a recessive gene.
“They are desperate for a home now,” said Pamela. “They are two beautiful cats, and exceptionally loving. They just want to sit on your lap.”
According to the Governing Council of the Cat Fancy, the Suffolk Chocolate “has a dog like character, and is devoted to its owner and family.
“It is extremely talkative, brave, and very happy to accompany its owner on their travels, even wearing a harness.
“They make an ideal house cat, as they prefer the company of their owner, rather than being left to wander.”
Pamela agrees.
“They would make someone two loving companions,” she said.
“They would not do well with someone who already has cats, but dogs and children would be fine.”
Pamela is asking responsible people interested in giving a home to Missy and Juliet to get in touch.
She is grateful to all those who have already come forward.
“I’d like to thank all the people who have given my cats fabulous homes,” she said.
Email Pamela at: pamela.sharp@btinternet.com