Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

New post office service launched for Ipswich community

PUBLISHED: 16:09 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 01 August 2019

The new Post Office will open inside Cockrams Convenience Store in Felixstowe Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The new Post Office will open inside Cockrams Convenience Store in Felixstowe Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A new Post Office has opened in Felixstowe Road, putting to an end years of the road being without postal services.

A new post office has opened in Ipswich's Felixstowe Road, putting to an end several years of the road being without postal services.

Instead of opening a new branch in its entirety, the services are now available inside the existing Cockrams Convenience Store.

You may also want to watch:

Open for 72 hours a week - from 7am to 7pm Monday to Friday - staff have boasted the new space offers a "modern open-plan retail environment".

The previous branch shut in 2010.

Services from postal to returns and banking will be available from the shop's counter, allowing customers to access post office services alongside their shopping.

Kevin Cox, post office network operation manager, said: "We know how important our services are to customers, and are confident this brand new post office alongside Cliff Lane, Queen Way and Cauldwell Hall Road will ensure that people in this area of Ipswich have easy access to our services."

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Revealed - the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

Police hunt teenage boy after woman sexually assaulted in alleyway

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman in her 50s was sexually assaulted in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

MRSA outbreak at Ipswich Hospital prompts investigation

An outbreak of MRSA at Ipswich Hospital has prompted an investigation. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Car crashes into leisure centre

A recovery vehicle is now removing the crashed Mercedes Picture: ALAN BOYLE EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE

Gallery Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Video See inside new Iceland Food Warehouse in Ipswich

The Food Warehouse has opened at Ransomes Europark Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Ipswich man arrested on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children

A man was arrested in Ipswich and taken for questioning Picture: ARCHANT

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

See inside new Iceland Food Warehouse in Ipswich

The Food Warehouse has opened at Ransomes Europark Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Tickets available for Ed Sheeran exhibition at Ipswich Christchurch Mansion

Christchurch Mansion will be hosting 'Made in Suffolk', an exhibition about Ed Sheeran. L-R Emma Roodhouse, Henry and Barry Chevallier-Guild, Cllr Carol Jones, Mayor Jane Riley, James Steward, Brad Jones, Jane Wadman Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Factory worker narrowly avoids going to jail for driving while banned

Vasile Tocila was pulled over by police in Bramford Road Picture: ARCHANT

Police hunt teenage boy after woman sexually assaulted in alleyway

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman in her 50s was sexually assaulted in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teen caught on stolen motorbike after Gumtree seller’s shed burgled

A Honda CRF motorbike similar to the one stolen from the gardan shed of an Ipswich resident Picture: BRUCE BENEDICT

Burton opener offers wounded Town a chance to set their own tone... but there are still plenty of questions to answer

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town open their season at Burton Albion. Picture: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists