New post office service launched for Ipswich community

The new Post Office will open inside Cockrams Convenience Store in Felixstowe Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A new Post Office has opened in Felixstowe Road, putting to an end years of the road being without postal services.

A new post office has opened in Ipswich's Felixstowe Road, putting to an end several years of the road being without postal services.

Instead of opening a new branch in its entirety, the services are now available inside the existing Cockrams Convenience Store.

Open for 72 hours a week - from 7am to 7pm Monday to Friday - staff have boasted the new space offers a "modern open-plan retail environment".

The previous branch shut in 2010.

Services from postal to returns and banking will be available from the shop's counter, allowing customers to access post office services alongside their shopping.

Kevin Cox, post office network operation manager, said: "We know how important our services are to customers, and are confident this brand new post office alongside Cliff Lane, Queen Way and Cauldwell Hall Road will ensure that people in this area of Ipswich have easy access to our services."