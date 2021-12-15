'This restaurant needs to stay' - New owners take on Steak Lobster & Co

Steak and Lobster & Co is under new ownership. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Brand new owners with a passion for fine dining have taken over the Steak Lobster & Co in Felixstowe, less than four weeks after closing.

Ed and Karen Thomson and Matthew and Holly Taylor have taken on the popular Undercliff Road restaurant which shut on November 22.

The two married couples are delighted to take on the fine dining venue, after frequenting it as customers themselves.

“Sometimes you couldn’t get in, it was absolutely packed, especially the Sunday dinners. You had to call in advance,” said proud co-owner, Ed Thomson.

“We always liked it, we liked the ambiance and the fine dining. So, we think for the people of Felixstowe, this restaurant needs to stay. There needs to be some fine-dining in the area”

The new owners are eager to welcome in diners - Credit: Kayleigh Betts

Ed is planning to restore everything that patrons like himself loved about the Steak Lobster & Co, including the high standard of food that customers had come to expect.

“It's going to be the way the Steak Lobster & Co was before, so not much is going to change. We’ve even managed to get the chefs back who were here before. We’ve also managed to get some front of house staff back, and I’ve got other people we’re bringing in, too.”

The popular Sunday dinners will be reinstated, and Ed and his business partners are planning on using fresh, local produce to fill their menu.

The Steak Lobster & Co is under new ownership - Credit: Kayleigh Betts

New marketing manager Kayleigh Betts has planned a glamourous launch on Saturday, January 29, available by booking only.

The event will lay out the red carpet, and patrons will be presented with a glass of prosecco on arrival.

“It’ll be the whole shebang!” says Kayleigh. “We just want to celebrate new life in the area.”

It is less than four weeks since the restaurant's closure and Ed and his partners cannot wait to welcome in patrons, and share this secret with the people of Felixstowe.

“Everybody’s hearts are in their mouths at the minute, that’s for sure. I’ve not slept,” said Ed.

“We’ve kept it a secret, but we have had people walking past, looking in. This is the first time we’ll be shouting it out to everybody.”

The Steak Lobster & Co will open from Saturday, December 18 to book-ins only. They will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Reservations can be made through email, Facebook by calling the restaurant.

The Steak Lobster & Co overlooks the sea - Credit: Kayleigh Betts



