Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Takeaway food giant set to return to Suffolk high street

PUBLISHED: 10:42 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:42 27 November 2019

A well-known brand is set to return to a Suffolk high street Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Archant

A well-known high street food brand is to return to a Suffolk town four months after closing its doors.

The Subway branch on Hamilton Road in Felixstowe has been closed since July but now it has emerged that the site is to re-open under new management.

The store will officially re-open on December 4.

A spokesman for Subway said: "Subway is delighted to confirm that a new store will be opening in Felixstowe on the 4th December.

"It will be opening under a new, highly experienced franchisee as his seventh store. He and his team look forward to welcoming guests back to Felixstowe very soon."

There had been growing concerns about the future of the seaside resort's high street after a number of stores closed their doors, the most high profile of which was Marks and Spencer which has been empty since April this year.

