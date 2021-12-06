News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Felixstowe vegans see market for bigger event in 2022

Charlotte Moore

Published: 1:21 PM December 6, 2021
Felixstowe Vegan Christmas Market was held at Beach Street

Victoria Petchey and her partner, who runs Vikings Bakehouse - Credit: Mikaela Rackham

Felixstowe's first fully-vegan Christmas market was a success on Saturday - and plans to return next year are already underway.

Vikings Bakehouse had a stall at the Christmas market - Credit: Mikaela Rackham

Sweet treats, jewellery, pottery, soap and tea were some of the plant-based and animal-friendly products available to buy. 

The first event had 10 stalls set up at Hazel and Co Yoga Studio on Saturday December 4. 

Books, tea and happy faces were on offer at the market - Credit: Mikaela Rackham

Co-organiser Victoria Petchey, 36, director of The Gallery Box and founder of Suffolk Vegans, said: "It went well beyond my expectations and I think everyone who attended was happy with the market. Everything I heard was positive - although some thought it was going to be bigger. 

Hazel Baldwin, from Hazel and Co Yoga Studio, was one of the organisers of the event - Credit: Mikaela Rackham

"That in itself shows there is the market - pun intended - for a bigger event." 

Some customers said they thought the market would be bigger - Credit: Mikaela Rackham

Plans are already in place for Suffolk Vegans to organise the event again in 2022, to be held in the spot where the Sunday market can usually be found at Manning's Amusements. 

The Guilt Free Soapery was among 10 local businesses to take a stall - Credit: Mikaela Rackham

Customers were able to pick up some gifts for their loved ones made by local businesses - Credit: Mikaela Rackham

Jewellery and pottery were among the items laid out to browse - Credit: Mikaela Rackham

Victoria Petchey, director of The Gallery Box, helped organise the market event - Credit: Mikaela Rackham

Sweet treats from Chestnut and Rose were available to buy - Credit: Mikaela Rackham

