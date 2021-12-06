Felixstowe vegans see market for bigger event in 2022

Gallery

Felixstowe's first fully-vegan Christmas market was a success on Saturday - and plans to return next year are already underway.

Sweet treats, jewellery, pottery, soap and tea were some of the plant-based and animal-friendly products available to buy.

The first event had 10 stalls set up at Hazel and Co Yoga Studio on Saturday December 4.

Co-organiser Victoria Petchey, 36, director of The Gallery Box and founder of Suffolk Vegans, said: "It went well beyond my expectations and I think everyone who attended was happy with the market. Everything I heard was positive - although some thought it was going to be bigger.

"That in itself shows there is the market - pun intended - for a bigger event."

Plans are already in place for Suffolk Vegans to organise the event again in 2022, to be held in the spot where the Sunday market can usually be found at Manning's Amusements.

