Could a love shack be opening on Felixstowe seafront?

The Waffle Shack in Felixstowe looks set to re-open as the Love Shack, an adult-themed store Picture: ALAN BOYLE/EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE ALAN BOYLE/EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE

An adult-themed shop looks set to open on Felixstowe seafront after an existing waffle shop was forced to close.

Owner Peter Marjoram says the shop will only sell lingerie and costumes Picture: ALAN BOYLE/EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE Owner Peter Marjoram says the shop will only sell lingerie and costumes Picture: ALAN BOYLE/EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE

Leaseholder Peter Marjoram, 68, said all parties were pleased with the progress of the Waffle Shack in Undercliffe Road West - but a clause in the deed saw the business shut earlier this year.

According to Mr Marjoram, the deed of covenant for the building states it cannot sell food, and has since been informed of an issue of rats caused by leftover food causing a nuisance for local residents.

Now, the building which was previously Winnie's Cafe looks set to re-open as the Love Shack - in what Mr Marjoram said is a sad circumstance that leaves him with no choice.

Mr Marjoram said: "What we want is to re-open as the Waffle Shack.

"I've told local people I won't allow there to be any leftover food outside the business, and we don't have any trouble with the council.

"We aren't just going to let the building lay empty and rot and ruin."

Mr Marjoram decided to stop taking rent payments from the Waffle Shack on August 1 after accepting defeat.

He added: "This isn't the right spot for a book shop or something like that - people come to the seafront for fun and refreshments. Felixstowe doesn't have an adult shop, so if we can't be a shop selling food, then why not?"

Announcing the move on Facebook, many residents raised concerns the shop does not have the right license to operate as an adult shop.

But Mr Marjoram said people should not be alarmed by the adult theme of the shop or its location in a popular area for families, as they will be selling costumes and items of clothing rather than being used for sexual purposes.

Pictures posted from outside the building show mannequins displaying lingerie items and what appear to be Japanese-inspired fancy dress costumes.

He added: "You can go in so many shops and see mannequins wearing bras and knickers. To be honest, from the response I've received I think the Love Shack will make more money than the Waffle Shack anyway."

It remains unknown when the new shop will open, or if Mr Marjoram will succeed in his efforts in changing the deed of covenant and continue serving waffles by the pier.