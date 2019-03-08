E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Could a love shack be opening on Felixstowe seafront?

PUBLISHED: 16:30 18 October 2019

The Waffle Shack in Felixstowe looks set to re-open as the Love Shack, an adult-themed store Picture: ALAN BOYLE/EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE

The Waffle Shack in Felixstowe looks set to re-open as the Love Shack, an adult-themed store Picture: ALAN BOYLE/EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE

ALAN BOYLE/EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE

An adult-themed shop looks set to open on Felixstowe seafront after an existing waffle shop was forced to close.

Owner Peter Marjoram says the shop will only sell lingerie and costumes Picture: ALAN BOYLE/EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWEOwner Peter Marjoram says the shop will only sell lingerie and costumes Picture: ALAN BOYLE/EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE

Leaseholder Peter Marjoram, 68, said all parties were pleased with the progress of the Waffle Shack in Undercliffe Road West - but a clause in the deed saw the business shut earlier this year.

According to Mr Marjoram, the deed of covenant for the building states it cannot sell food, and has since been informed of an issue of rats caused by leftover food causing a nuisance for local residents.

Now, the building which was previously Winnie's Cafe looks set to re-open as the Love Shack - in what Mr Marjoram said is a sad circumstance that leaves him with no choice.

Mr Marjoram said: "What we want is to re-open as the Waffle Shack.

"I've told local people I won't allow there to be any leftover food outside the business, and we don't have any trouble with the council.

"We aren't just going to let the building lay empty and rot and ruin."

Mr Marjoram decided to stop taking rent payments from the Waffle Shack on August 1 after accepting defeat.

He added: "This isn't the right spot for a book shop or something like that - people come to the seafront for fun and refreshments. Felixstowe doesn't have an adult shop, so if we can't be a shop selling food, then why not?"

Announcing the move on Facebook, many residents raised concerns the shop does not have the right license to operate as an adult shop.

But Mr Marjoram said people should not be alarmed by the adult theme of the shop or its location in a popular area for families, as they will be selling costumes and items of clothing rather than being used for sexual purposes.

Pictures posted from outside the building show mannequins displaying lingerie items and what appear to be Japanese-inspired fancy dress costumes.

He added: "You can go in so many shops and see mannequins wearing bras and knickers. To be honest, from the response I've received I think the Love Shack will make more money than the Waffle Shack anyway."

It remains unknown when the new shop will open, or if Mr Marjoram will succeed in his efforts in changing the deed of covenant and continue serving waffles by the pier.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Suffolk's 'most bashed bridge' hit AGAIN sparking train delays

A vehicle has struck the low bridge at Needham Market Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Gallery Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

All 458 empty businesses in Ipswich - mapped

A former betting shop in Upper Brook Street, Ipswich - one of 458 empty business premises in Ipswich Picture: DAVID VINCENT

What to do if you hit a deer, pheasant or pigeon while driving

Suffolk could see a rise in car crashes involving deer as we enter peak season Picture: SIMON GURNEY/GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Shoplifter spat at police who found kitchen knife in handbag at Waitrose

Nicole Forbes was jailed for a total of 14 weeks by magistrates in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

'Fascinating lives' of lottery Ipswich lottery winners come under the spotlight

Lotto jackpot winners and former EADT journalists Richard and Cathy Brown, who won more than �6m, aboard their yacht. Picture: NIGEL RODDIS

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Biker who died after Felixstowe crash named by police

Tributes to Bob Parry opposite Yates's in Ipswich town centre Picture; MARK LANGFORD

Revealed – Tests begin on traffic calming at key Ipswich junction

Highways England is investigating new traffic calming measures at Copdock roundabout in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Shoplifter spat at police who found kitchen knife in handbag at Waitrose

Nicole Forbes was jailed for a total of 14 weeks by magistrates in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Burglars hit two neighbouring Ipswich properties on same night

Two burglaries were reported to have taken place in Ashley Street on the same night Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Sandy Martin tackles Ipswich Conservatives on housing

Sandy Martin raised Ipswich council's housing problems in the House of Commons. Picture: PARLIAMENT LIVE

Did you spot the stunning rainbow over Suffolk?

Keen photographer Carla Taylor took this photo from across the North Denes beach. Picture: CARLA TAYLOR

Could a love shack be opening on Felixstowe seafront?

The Waffle Shack in Felixstowe looks set to re-open as the Love Shack, an adult-themed store Picture: ALAN BOYLE/EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE

tReds shoe shop closes its doors in Ipswich

tReds shoe shop in Westgate Street in Ipswich has closed Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

‘It’s really good news’ - Sainsbury’s praised fireworks decision by animal activists

Sainsbury's decision to not stock fireworks this year has been met with praise Picture: CAROLE ROBINSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists