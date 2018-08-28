Overcast

Christmas rush for Aldi’s cuddly carrots and wicked parsnips

PUBLISHED: 10:01 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:01 23 November 2018

Aldi carrots in Ipswich store

Aldi carrots in Ipswich store

Archant

Shoppers are reported to be scrambling to buy ‘Kevin the carrot’ soft toys featured in Aldi supermarket’s Christmas advert.

Peter Xavier shopping in Aldi for carrot toys with his five year old son. Picture: Jessica HillPeter Xavier shopping in Aldi for carrot toys with his five year old son. Picture: Jessica Hill

In the Aldi store on Mackintosh Drive in Ipswich this morning, there were plenty of shoppers milling around where the Kevin toys were for sale, along with the wicked parsnip, Pascal.

In the TV ad, the ruthless Pascal is determined to make Kevin, his wife Katie and their three baby carrots a part of his own Christmas dinner.

Customers of the discount chain have taken to social media to complain that supplies of Kevin, his wife Katie and three baby carrots have run out, and yesterday, several people on Twitter complained that Aldi’s website had crashed before they were able to purchase the toys online.

According to the BBC. there have been reports of queues and even fights at Aldi stores.

Aldi carrot and parsnip toys in Ipswich storeAldi carrot and parsnip toys in Ipswich store

An Aldi spokesman said demand for the toys had been “exceptionally” high.

This is the third iteration of Aldi’s Christmas advertising campaign featuring Kevin, although Pascal is a new introduction to the saga.

The ‘plush carrot kids’ were on sale in Aldi stores in Ipswich for £3.99 each, with a sign stating ‘maximum of two per customer.’

Last year, the toys were put on sale on eBay, with a price tag of £1,000, according to the Sun.

Shopper browsing the toys at Aldi on Mackintosh Drive in IpswichShopper browsing the toys at Aldi on Mackintosh Drive in Ipswich

Peter Xavier was out shopping with his five-year old son in Aldi on Mackintosh Drive on Wednesday morning, buying cuddly carrots for his two year old daughter.

“She keeps talking about baby carrots, so we thought - it’s a clever ploy, but also a good way to get kids more enthusiastic about vegetables,” he explains. “Although poor ‘wicked’ Pascal - demonising the parsnip is a bit harsh, I think!”

Mr Xavier said he was not interested in making the purchase in order to sell it off at a later date on ebay. “This is for the kids. They will probably ended up being handed on to a cousin or nephew.”

Aldi store on Donald Mackintosh Way, IpswichAldi store on Donald Mackintosh Way, Ipswich








