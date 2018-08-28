Sunshine and Showers

Jingle bells, jingle bells - jingle all the way

PUBLISHED: 15:30 14 December 2018

Suffolkl company Festool has made a Santa's sleigh for The Treehouse, children's hospice

Archant

The team at Festool, the Suffolk-based power tool manufacturer, has embraced the festive season by building a special sleigh for Santa, and delivering it to Ipswich.

Festool makes Santa's sleigh for The Treehouse children's hospiceFestool makes Santa's sleigh for The Treehouse children's hospice

The sleigh made its way to The Treehouse children’s hospice in Ipswich, run by East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), on Tuesday – just in time for its annual Santa’s Grotto event.

Having built the Santa sleigh using a selection of Festool tools, the sleigh departed from Festool’s new office building in the Suffolk Business Park on Tuesday, making the 38 mile journey to The Treehouse.

The sleigh will take pride of place at The Treehouse’s Santa’s Grotto on Saturday.

Festool’s office is currently under construction and, like the sleigh, is also benefitting from the use of Festool’s extensive range of tools.

Philipp Glaser marketing manager at Festool said: “Here at Festool, we are delighted to have been able to give back to the local community this Christmas and get involved with EACH, by providing them with a Festool-built sleigh for the Santa’s Grotto event. “EACH is a fantastic charity, which really makes a difference to the children in its care and their families. We hope that everyone at The Treehouse will have a fantastic time at the Santa’s Grotto, and a very merry Christmas.”

EACH is a children’s charity, dedicated to providing care and support for children and young people living with life-threatening conditions, as well as support for their families.

To get into the Christmas spirit, The Treehouse’s Play and Activity team are hosting a Santa’s Grotto on Saturday, where the children and their families will take part in festive activities, and of course, visit Santa.

