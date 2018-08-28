Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Gin is the Christmas favourite in Ipswich shops so far this year

PUBLISHED: 20:45 19 November 2018

Zeebra ChicPicture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Zeebra ChicPicture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Archant

Christmas has arrived in the Ipswich high street with festive displays in many windows - we find out what is selling fast and how sales are comparing to last year.

Maud's Attic Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSMaud's Attic Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

A large array of Christmas shop displays have popped up in Ipswich town centre with businesses showing off their festive stock.

Several independent stores have noticed a trend in what has been flying off their shelves.

Maud’s Attic, Hopsters, and Zeebra chic have all found their gin related products are a hit with customers.

Heather Carr, owner of Zeebra Chic in Dial Lane, said: “It has been the gin and the prosecco items that are really popular this year, there has been a run on certain things.”

Hopsters Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSHopsters Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Wendy Childs, owner of Maud’s attic in St Peter’s Street, has found prosecco demand is in the past for her store and customers are after a different alcoholic beverage.

She said: “It was prosecco last year, it is gin this year, I have sold a lot of gin related things. Rum is getting quite big too.”

Ed Barnes, who is the manager of craft ale store Hopsters, has also noticed the trend.

He added: “Christmas beers and small-batch gin are the most popular at present. We have over 250 beers in stock plus new gin arriving every week.”

Close up of Maud's Attic Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSClose up of Maud's Attic Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

With just over a month to go until the big day, Maud’s Attic has noticed an increase in the amount of consumers starting Christmas shopping earlier this year.

Wendy revealed: “I am as busy if not busier than last year, I think people are starting earlier this year.

“Ladies accessories and fashion are some of my biggest sellers - I have sold a dozen scarfs already today, three handbags and loads of gloves. My gloves just sell and sell. Any ladies accessories are very very popular.”

Children’s toy shop, The Entertainer, are also noticing the increase of eager shoppers.

Close up of Maud's Attic Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSClose up of Maud's Attic Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

James Sturch, store manager of The Entertainer, said: “The Christmas rush really started the back end of last week. We are doing reasonably well compared to last year but I think people are really waiting for that next pay day for them to start buying.”

Heather Carr, of Zeebra Chic in Dial Lane, has also noticed customers waiting before they purchase Christmas gifts.

She said: “We always find this time of year that everyone comes to see what’s about and then they tend to come back later to buy.

“But we have had days where we have been busy but more towards the weekend.

H. Samuel Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSH. Samuel Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

“The only thing with us is because we are so small and unique we don’t have masses of stock, so when they do come back sometimes the item isn’t there.”

Gin might be a trend amongst the shops but there are plenty of other products in high demand.

Mauds Attic: On top of gin and women’s accessories this store is selling a lot of flamingo and peacock themed items. Wendy finds that anything animal related does really well for her.

The Entertainer: The LOL doll range is flying out according to store manager, Mr Sturch. As well as Barbie products, remote control cars, and Lego.

Whittard Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSWhittard Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Zeebra Chic: Christmas decorations have been a hit at this independent shop their hummingbird in particular.

H Samuel: “We have a bit of a mixture really but mainly watches, earrings, and diamonds.” Store manger, Jo Cole explains.

Bromley & Co Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSBromley & Co Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

White Stuff Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSWhite Stuff Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Tiger Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSTiger Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Bromley & Co Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSBromley & Co Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

B&M Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSB&M Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

White Stuff Christmas display Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSWhite Stuff Christmas display Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Teenager allegedly ‘plunged’ knife into victim’s groin at Ravenswood McDonald’s, court hears

20:16 Jane Hunt
Police at the scene at Ravenswood Avenue McDonalds Picture: ARCHANT

A 16-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the car park of a McDonald’s restaurant in Ipswich during a violent fight in front of shocked members of the public, it has been alleged.

Gallery Gin is the Christmas favourite in Ipswich shops so far this year

20:45 Megan Aldous
Zeebra ChicPicture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Christmas has arrived in the Ipswich high street with festive displays in many windows - we find out what is selling fast and how sales are comparing to last year.

Video New American diner opened for disabled people

19:16 Suzanne Day
Nick Leonard at the new american style diner at Genesis Orwell Mencap Diner Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It is a swanky diner which brings a touch of American culture to the streets of Ipswich.

Ipswich Town legend Colin Harper died of industrial disease, inquest hears

12:54 Jake Foxford
Colin Harper (centre) aged 27, with George Burley and Bruce Twamley in January 1974. Picture: OWEN HINES

An ex-Ipswich Town player who worked with asbestos before becoming a professional footballer died of industrial disease, an inquest heard.

Drink-driver so over the limit even he couldn’t believe breath test reading

17:08 Tom Potter
Gavin Keeble was breathalysed after being pulled over for driving without headlights at night Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

An Ipswich man who drove with no headlights after drinking eight cans of lager at a barbecue has been handed a suspended jail sentence.

Don’t miss the last posting dates before Christmas

17:06 Judy Rimmer
Cathryn West, manager of Cards for Good Causes in Ipswich, and volunteer Barbara Barker getting Christmas cards ready to send. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Have you started writing your Christmas cards and packing up parcels yet, or haven’t you even started to think about it yet? Either way, you won’t want to miss the last posting dates.

Is targeting drug dealing hotspots simply moving the problem around?

16:13 Andrew Papworth
Providence Lane in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Fears have been raised that targeting drug dealing hotspots in Ipswich might simply be moving the problem onto different streets and neighbourhoods.

Black Friday sales - Watch out for scams and be aware of your rights

14:55 Judy Rimmer
Previous Black Friday sales in Ipswich town centre. Suffolk Trading Standards has issued advice to avoid falling prey to scams. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Black Friday bargains are already appearing in shops and online - but how can you avoid falling for scams and bogus offers

Anthony Horowitz - “I am destined to be in Orford for eternity”

19:30 Katy Sandalls
Novelist and screenwriter Anthony Horowitz Picture: GREGG BROWN

Author and screenwriter Anthony Horowitz visited Woodbridge to give a talk at Seckford Hall about his life and works. We caught up with him to talk about his home in Orford, his love for Suffolk and how he plans to spend eternity in the county.

Bailiffs threatened to take vulnerable mum’s children away in harrowing case of rule-breaking

14:22 Andrew Papworth
Picture: Martin Keene/PA Wire

Ipswich Citizens Advice revealed the shocking case of the mother, who had depression and anxiety after giving birth, in a bid to call for new laws to crack down on debt collectors who flout the rules.

Show Job Lists

Most read

‘Dangerous and can kill’ - Police find evidence of drug taking beside Suffolk village hall

Laughing gas canisters found by Great Blakenham village hall Picture: HADLEIGH POLICE

Road closed after car fire near A12 at Copdock

The incident happened at the Copdock Interchange where the A14 meets the A12 (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Teenager allegedly ‘plunged’ knife into victim’s groin at Ravenswood McDonald’s, court hears

Police at the scene at Ravenswood Avenue McDonalds Picture: ARCHANT

Bailiffs threatened to take vulnerable mum’s children away in harrowing case of rule-breaking

Picture: Martin Keene/PA Wire

Police stop car on Ipswich road to find child not wearing seatbelt

Police stopped the vehicle in Ipswich on Sunday night Picture: NSRAPT

Ipswich Town legend Colin Harper died of industrial disease, inquest hears

Colin Harper (centre) aged 27, with George Burley and Bruce Twamley in January 1974. Picture: OWEN HINES

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24