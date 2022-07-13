TikTok and Impractical Jokers comedians star at new Comedy Festival

The first ever Ipswich Comedy Festival was successful, with over 200 people attending over the weekend. - Credit: Archant/SLB/Glass Eye Comedy

A packed line-up of comedy stars from the region, screen and TikTok helped bring down the house for Ipswich's first-ever Comedy Festival.

Hosted at The Dove Street Inn, the event was attended by over 200 people.

They were able to see local and national comedians at the festival, including comedian and TikTok star Ben Langley who has over 245,000 followers, and Impractical Jokers UK and Live at the Apollo star Paul McCaffrey, headlining the key spot on Saturday night.

The festival was set up by the founders of Glass Eye Comedy, Louis Green, Aaron Jay and Danny Mark.

They said: "To have the opportunity to bring a comedy festival to Ipswich is a huge privilege.

"Seeing so many people supporting and enjoying live comedy has been amazing and we're incredibly proud of what we are achieving alongside The Dove Street Inn.

"We'd also like to thank Greene King and Heineken for their support during this event."

Ady Smith, landlord of The Dove said: "We'd like to make it an annual event, we're really pleased to have hosted the first ever Ipswich Comedy Festival."

One of the festival goers, and Ipswich stand-up, Tim Cole, said: "It's amazing to have an event like this in our town.

"It was a real mix of local, up and coming and top circuit comedians.

"I managed to see most of the shows across the weekend, and thought it was brilliant.

"Hopefully they will do it again next year."

The Glass Eye team continued: "We're already planning more headline shows at The Dove with some top comedians, while continuing to support local talent with out regular New Act/New Material night."

The new act/new material night runs the first Thursday of every month at The Dove, with their next coming on August 4.