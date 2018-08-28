Customers can pop in for a drink, meal or stay the night at some pubs

Benedict Orchard, environmental sustainability manager at Adnams with the `green' Nissan van at Southwold. Picture: SARAH GROVES Sarah Groves

In Suffolk you can now visit some Adnams pubs and have a meal, or a drink and charge your electric car at the same time.

The Ship, Levington is a pub which has an electric charging point for customers' cars Picture: SAMANTHA LANGDOWN The Ship, Levington is a pub which has an electric charging point for customers' cars Picture: SAMANTHA LANGDOWN

Southwold-based brewer Adnams has been rolling out free electric vehicle charging points across its managed pubs.

Now it is possible to drop in for a meal and a drink at a selection of pubs, from Southwold to Blakeney and Levington, and charge your electric car while you relax inside in the warm.

Benedict Orchard, environmental sustainability manager at Adnams, said: “We started in Southwold and more recently we have rolled them out to managed properties, to six sites.

The electric vehicle charging point for customers at The Ship,Levington Picture: SAMANTHA LANGDOWN The electric vehicle charging point for customers at The Ship,Levington Picture: SAMANTHA LANGDOWN

“It is good for the business and we are getting customers driving responsibly as well.

“There is a lack of charging structure in East Anglia, but the cost is coming down, and increasing numbers of shops and pubs are going to be doing this.

“There is a change in mood and lot of people are going to get on board with this.

“More people are buying electric cars but are worried about the range.

“We have got eight managed sites and now have free charging points in six of them.

“It is easier for people to charge while they are out rather than just at home.

“We people there is a range of customers who will visit sites with charging points, and spend a couple of hours in the pub enjoying food in the warm.

“Adnams is a sustainable business and we already provide electric charging points for our own vehicles and staff.

“While you are re-charging at one of our pubs, your car can do to.”

In addition to the customer charging points was looking to having more electric vehicles operating from its stores, where it was possible, when they cam up for renewal, he added,

The first electric charging point for the public was installed in Southwold by Adnams in 2016.

The Adnams shop also has a a Nissan electric delivery van for local deliveries.

Now pubs including The Bell at Walberswick, The Ship at Levington and The Plough at Wangford have charging points as well.

General manager at The Ship, Samantha Langdown, said: “We have got quite a few regulars that use it.

“Some have boats in the marina and will leave their car here, come in for a meal or go for a walk.

“Some come quite a distance. It is proving quite popular.”

Pubs with charging points are: The Crown, Southwold, The White Horse, Blakeney, The Ship, Walberswick, The Five Bells, Wrentham and The Plough, Wangford.