New Fleet Factors depot 'hits the ground running' in Ipswich

A national automotive parts supplier has opened a new branch in Ipswich due to increasing levels of local demand.

Fleet Factors' new branch, at Whitehouse Industrial Estate, is the company's first in Suffolk, with the closest other sites located in Peterborough, Luton or Bedford.

Fleet Factors said increased local demand made it easy to choose Ipswich as a new site - Credit: Fleet Factors

A spokesman for Fleet Factors said: "We are delighted to announce the opening of a branch in Ipswich as part of our continuing expansion programme.

"Increasing levels of demand locally for our products, which include vehicle components and refinish products, made Ipswich an easy choice for us when deciding where we should establish our new depot.

It supplies truck, trailer, car and van parts, along with refinish products, from a range of brands.

The spokesman added: "The choice of location has been reinforced by the skills and the enthusiasm of our new staff members, who have been employed from within the local area. This has provided us with an immediate knowledge and presence in the local business community which has allowed us to hit the ground running in this new venture.

"We thank all our customers for their continued support and business and look forward to welcoming all of our new customers in the future."