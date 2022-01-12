New Fleet Factors depot 'hits the ground running' in Ipswich
- Credit: Fleet Factors
A national automotive parts supplier has opened a new branch in Ipswich due to increasing levels of local demand.
Fleet Factors' new branch, at Whitehouse Industrial Estate, is the company's first in Suffolk, with the closest other sites located in Peterborough, Luton or Bedford.
A spokesman for Fleet Factors said: "We are delighted to announce the opening of a branch in Ipswich as part of our continuing expansion programme.
"Increasing levels of demand locally for our products, which include vehicle components and refinish products, made Ipswich an easy choice for us when deciding where we should establish our new depot.
It supplies truck, trailer, car and van parts, along with refinish products, from a range of brands.
The spokesman added: "The choice of location has been reinforced by the skills and the enthusiasm of our new staff members, who have been employed from within the local area. This has provided us with an immediate knowledge and presence in the local business community which has allowed us to hit the ground running in this new venture.
"We thank all our customers for their continued support and business and look forward to welcoming all of our new customers in the future."
Most Read
- 1 Free drinks for a year up for grabs at Tim Hortons opening
- 2 Hank's vegan supermarket in Ipswich town centre announces closure
- 3 Jailed heating engineer stole £24k from customers to fund cocaine habit
- 4 New Ipswich burger business enjoys successful first week
- 5 Ipswich care home 'delighted' with compliments from first inspection
- 6 Man, 58, who went to Ipswich pub to meet 'schoolgirl' is jailed
- 7 Woman taken to hospital after crash on A14
- 8 Holiday dreams for mum-of-five with devastating cancer diagnosis
- 9 Two car windows smashed and wallet stolen in Ipswich
- 10 Five towns in Suffolk where KFC could open a new restaurant