New jobs created as national firm opens Ipswich office

A national fuel card has announced it is opening an Ipswich office and hiring staff, despite the effects of the pandemic.

National fuel card company Fleetmaxx Solutions is opening an office at the town’s Altitude Business Park, between the A14 and A12.

The company is owned by Oilfast, a bulk fuel distributor, and was able to retain its staff throughout the pandemic.

New staff are being hired for the office - including Kyle Davey, from Ipswich, will be responsible for building up the new office as the business development manager for the area.

Mr Davey, who had been furloughed in his previous job, said: “I have spent seven years in the fuel card business, and ten years in sales. I found out about this new career opportunity through LinkedIn.

“I was searching for a position with a fuel card provider because I had just been furloughed by my previous employer.

“Finding this leadership position in my home town is so fortunate.”

Steve Clarke, marketing manager at Fleetmaxx, said: “Kyle has the credentials we were seeking.

“His merits are remarkably high - when working for our competitor, he held the top sales of volume for more than two years.

“His dedication to working as a consultant, knowledge of road legislation in the Europe Union as well as the UK, and his portfolio of self-generated leads are the kind of achievements that stand out, and the personality we were seeking to fill this leadership role in a new area.”

Fleetmaxx provide fuel cards which are valid at BP, Esso, Shell and Texaco sites as well as supermarkets, independent retailers and specialist diesel networks.