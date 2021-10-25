Ipswich Flooring Superstore opening brings jobs and investment

Published: 10:55 AM October 25, 2021

Flooring Superstore will open its doors in Ipswich this weekend as its rapid expansion programme for 2021 continues.

Ipswich has been "on the radar for some time" for the national flooring retailer and the first Suffolk outlet will open at the Crane Business Centre on Saturday October 30.

Four new jobs have been created and the £220,000 investment is the largest made in the opening of a new Flooring Superstore site.

Regional manager Simon Forrester said: "This is the first store we have opened in Suffolk, and it could only ever have been in the biggest town in the county.

"Ipswich has been on our radar for some time, but we have waited patiently for the right location to come along and we now have this at the Crane Business Centre.

You may also want to watch:

"It only opened in spring 2021, is close to the A14, is only a few miles from the town centre and is next door to a number of well-known brands, so it ticks all the boxes."

Ipswich customers will be able to browse a wide range of flooring, from carpets to vinyl, laminate to real wood and artificial grass.

Mr Forrester said: "We offer a unique experience when it comes to buying flooring, not only because we have everything under one roof.

"We also utilise cutting-edge technology such as interactive sample displays which enable customers to see, feel and test the quality of our flooring.

"It's a very exciting time for Flooring Superstore as we progress towards our target of having 50 stores open by the end of 2021, and Ipswich brings us ever closer to this goal."

Since April of this year, Flooring Superstore has opened 21 stores.

With 42 sites now open across the UK, the company has eight more to open by the end of the year to reach its goal of 50. Less than 10 years ago, it was a purely e-commerce retailer.

The retailer will also be working with local charities and good causes in the area to see if flooring or artificial grass donations would benefit any ongoing or upcoming projects.