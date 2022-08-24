'Truly authentic and inclusive' café opens in Bramford

A new café in Bramford is ready to open and provide a “welcoming and inclusive space for everybody".

Catherine Vickers is getting ready for the big opening of her café called Flourish & Bean, which will take place this Friday, August 26.

Catherine Vickers has opened her dream cafe Flourish & Bean in Bramford. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown





Ms Vickers, 35, said that she “really enjoyed breathing life” into her greatest dream, which was opening a café that will provide good coffee, delicious cakes, and a space for many local initiatives.

She said: “Bramford is such a beautiful village, with an active and close community, that I wanted to create a place where everyone could come together and celebrate their part in the village in a truly authentic and inclusive space.

“I will be hosting a village book club, and a knitting club along with workshops run by a local florist and have speciality candle pouring workshops booked in for the autumn. I will also have artwork from a local artist displayed on the walls and have various hand-picked crafts from local makers and produce from Suffolk available for retail.”

The owner of Flourish & Bean café aimed to create a “welcoming and inclusive space for young and old, and everybody in between”.

Ms Vickers' whole family was engaged in renovating the space, including her sons, Jasper, eight, and Eric, three, who helped their mum decorate the café.

She said: “My boys have been involved with everything. Every step of the way, from choosing the paint to picking up the furniture.

Jasper, 8, and Eric, 3, who helped their mum decorate the Flourish & Bean café - Credit: Catherine Vickers

“I am looking forward to this adventure so much, and I am so glad I get to do it with my husband and my two sons by my side.”

To reduce the environmental impact, which is highly important for Ms Vickers, most furniture in the coffee shop is made with recycled and upcycled materials.

The owner of the café located on The Street also emphasises that the right choice of coffee beans was crucial to the shop’s identity.

Ms Vickers said: “Coffee at my place is not only delicious and smooth, but it’s also fully traceable and locally roasted in Bury St Edmunds. Our modest, yet delicious menu will be seasonal and as locally and ethically sourced as possible, with many vegan options.”