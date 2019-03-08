More than 1,000 customers a day at Euro Retail Park store
PUBLISHED: 19:00 12 August 2019
Archant
The Food Warehouse has invested more than £750,000 in bringing another new store to Ipswich - less than a month after opening its Euro Retail Park store.
The 10,330 sq ft supermarket, at the Suffolk Retail Park off London Road, opens its doors on Tuesday, August 27, creating 30 new jobs and offering shoppers the value of a wholesale store without the need for membership.
Near neighbours are Home Bargains, The Range, Next, Argos and Halfords at the retail park.
Launched five years ago, The Food Warehouse now has over 100 stores across Britain and shows no signs of slowing down, with significant growth plans for the year ahead.
The Euro Retail Park store saw 1,000 customers a day, on average, during its first week.
Kristian Barrett, operations director for The Food Warehouse, said: "We're delighted to be opening another store in Ipswich, after the Euro Park store has been so well received. The Food Warehouse is an innovative store format, responding to the changing needs of shoppers by offering amazing bulk-buy deals and homeware offers alongside a fantastic range of frozen, fresh and chilled foods."
The Ipswich store manager, Ian Lock added: "Our new store will help make The Food Warehouse even more accessible to local shoppers. The whole team are looking forward to welcoming them."
The Food Warehouse is part of the Iceland Foods Group.