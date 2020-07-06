E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Former Betfred site snapped up by national dry cleaning chain

PUBLISHED: 10:46 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:08 06 July 2020

The old Betfred shop in Felixstowe Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

The old Betfred shop in Felixstowe Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

GOOGLEMAPS

A former town betting shop is set to be turned into a dry cleaner’s.

The ex-Betfred shop in Felixstowe Road, Ipswich, attracted lots of interest from London buyers because of its prominent location and nearby car parking, said agent Richard Bertram of Beane Wass & Box.

The previous lease expired, and the entire group shop and car parking has now been let to Johnson Cleaners UK Ltd on a 10-year leasing agreement with five-year break clause.

MORE – Lockdown support scheme ‘extremely unfair’ on recently self-employed, says expert

In the short time it was on the market it attracted more than 25 enquiries, said Mr Bertram.

“This property had been occupied by Betfred for many years and is in an extremely prominent position which therefore attracted significant interest,” he added.

“The transaction was complicated involving dilapidations and it was also delayed by the Covid 19 lockdown. I can now confirm that shop fitting work is well under way and Johnson’s Cleaners, part of the Timpson Group, will be opening in early July 2020 following their re-location.”

