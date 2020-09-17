Video

WATCH: Look around former cannabis farm for sale in Ipswich

The property on Gibbons Street, Ipswich, was previously used as a cannabis farm. Picture: GOLDINGS AUCTIONS Archant

An Ipswich house that was previously used as a cannabis farm is up for sale at auction – complete with its unusual aroma.

The property on Gibbons Street was previously used to grow marijuana and still bears the marks of its past life.

The three bedroom end of terrace house is listed with a guide price of between £50-70,000 by Goldings Auctions.

Downstairs there’s an entrance hall, two reception rooms, kitchen, lobby and bathroom while outside there is a courtyard garden and a pair of detached garages.

Any evidence of the property’s former use has been removed by the police. The mains electricity had been damaged although this now been made safe.

Auctioneer Tim Golding said: “The house was recently used as a cannabis farm. It has been cleared out by the police but there is still a lot of the detritus from its former use scattered throughout the house.

“It really does need major refurbishment, and the buyer who takes on the job will have to do the complete works, including clearing everything out. But it has potential with three good-sized double bedrooms upstairs, plus it must be one of the cheapest houses to come on the market locally for quite some time, so possibly an investment project for someone with vision.

“I was a little concerned about taking the smell back into the office on my clothes when I first visited the property.”

Goldings Auctions is selling the property via a virtual auction on September 30 and has already had nearly 50 requests to view the property.

For further information contact Tim or Luke Goulding on 01473 210200.