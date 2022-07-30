Concert venue considerations for Debenhams as work continues

Ipswich's former Debenhams could be used as a concert venue as work continues to transform the former department store.

Fencing has gone up around the town centre building as the project to strip out the building nears its final stages.

The building was bought for £3m by a Cambridgeshire-based company Unex in May 2021.

The new owner hopes to open a part of the building by next Christmas.

Former Debenhams building in Ipswich town centre

Adrian Morris, managing director at Unex, said: “We are nearing the end of stripping the property back to its shell, with the exception of the ground floor which we have tidied up leaving lights and suspended ceiling in.

“As the strip out works have progressed, the building looks even better than it did when Unex first acquired it. The floor plates are cavernous."

The managing director confirmed interest from several potential occupiers who would like to use the place for retail, restaurants, offices, leisure and health.

Thoughts have also been given to turning the building into a one-off seated or standing concert space as previously seen at its Braintree development.

Mr Morris added: “We have even considered whether a one-off concert might be held in the building before further works commence."

“If anyone knows a fairly local famous singer in the area, I would be happy to hear if he is interested!

“Unex has hosted concerts previously at a venue in Braintree where The Prodigy, amongst others, performed.”