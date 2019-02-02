Former Heath News Post Office to reopen as two-floor hospice shop and cafe

The former Heath News Post Office in Ipswich is set to be transformed into a two-floor St Elizabeth Hospice shop and cafe.

The post office and newsagents, in Heath Road, closed suddenly in July 2017, with staff arriving at work to find a big ‘closed’ sign hanging from the door.

But after lying empty for more than a year, the shop is being given a new lease of life as it is refurbished into a new hospice shop - featuring two floors of ladies and men’s fashion, books, bric a brac and a large department for toys.

The store will also include a new coffee shop and community room where people can meet up for a hot drink, a chat and a bite to eat.

They can also learn more about the charity, the incredible service it provides and information on how to volunteer.

A spokesman for the charity said: “St Elizabeth Hospice has taken over the lease on the old post office, on the Heath Road roundabout.

“Work started in late 2018 to refit the shop and open a new local retail store with a coffee shop.

“Additionally there will be an info service for people to find out more about hospice services.

“We want to encourage people who have never visited the hospice before to use this as a chance to learn more about the hospice in a friendly environment.

“They can also hear about all of our fundraising opportunities.”

The new St Elizabeth Hospice store is set to open in March and will be accepting donations for the shop from Friday, March 1.

Andrea Wedgwood, St Elizabeth Hospice area manager, said the new shop would be an asset to the area.

She said: “This is a really exciting opportunity for the hospice.

“All of our charity shops are very individual and this new shop will provide a great link for us with the local community.

“There will be a really good variety of products and with the addition of a coffee shop, it will be an excellent place for people to meet, shop and support a truly local charity.

“The location is also perfect for people to drop off donations.

“The shop is a great addition to our diverse portfolio of shops and we’re confident that the Heath Road shop will be an asset to the local area.”

