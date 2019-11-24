Video

New tea room brings new life to empty offices

Felixstowe businessman Luke Rawson has opened the Lighthouse tea room and English bone china shop in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe.

A former market trader is bringing a new concept to Felixstowe's 'Golden Mile' as he prepares to open a new traditional tea room.

China on display at the Lighthouse tea room in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe.

As well as serving tea, sandwiches and cakes Luke Rawson's new shop will be selling teapots, cups and other crockery.

He is opening The Lighthouse on the junction between Hamilton Road and Orwell Road having taken over a former solicitors' office which stood empty for many years. Further back it had been a shop, and was once a Burtons store.

The English bone china he will be selling will come direct from his own factory in Stoke on Trent, the Milton Pottery.

The former market trader, who sold china products on his stall, explained: "You have got to evolve. Two years ago there was talk of buying the factory on Stoke on Trent. Now I own it, though there are two separate businesses."

The Lighthouse tea room and bone china shop in Hamilton Road is selling a range of English produced Felixstowe ware, made in Stoke on Trent by Milton Pottery and designed by Luke Rawson.

The businessman opened his first shop in Orwell Road, Felixstowe, 20 months ago, and how has now decided to expand.

"The response has been good. It has been really busy, The concept seems to work and there is a nice, relaxed atmosphere," he added.

He will be stocking seaside themed items he designed himself so people can enjoy a cup of tea and then take a slice of Felixstowe home with them.

High Street retail has been having a tough time recently but the independents of Felixstowe are fighting back, said Mr Rawson.

"There is a great community of independent traders in Felixstowe, they just need more support.

"I have a great landlord who wants to see the town centre thriving and buzzing again.

"It think this is important for the town."

Inside the tea rooms, Mr Rawson has built a lighthouse model inside and plans to add revolving lights on the top, a nod to Felixstowe's maritime heritage.

And he wants to open up the shop's first floor space by adding a staircase.

"It is absolutely beautiful up there," he said.

Shop manager Lisa Hayes is moving her own pre-loved and retro business, upcycled furniture and other unique items, into the basement area.