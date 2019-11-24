E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion
Video

New tea room brings new life to empty offices

PUBLISHED: 09:40 24 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:40 24 November 2019

Felixstowe businessman Luke Rawson has opened the Lighthouse tea room and English bone china shop in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Felixstowe businessman Luke Rawson has opened the Lighthouse tea room and English bone china shop in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Archant

A former market trader is bringing a new concept to Felixstowe's 'Golden Mile' as he prepares to open a new traditional tea room.

China on display at the Lighthouse tea room in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe. Picture: DAVID VINCENTChina on display at the Lighthouse tea room in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

As well as serving tea, sandwiches and cakes Luke Rawson's new shop will be selling teapots, cups and other crockery.

He is opening The Lighthouse on the junction between Hamilton Road and Orwell Road having taken over a former solicitors' office which stood empty for many years. Further back it had been a shop, and was once a Burtons store.

The English bone china he will be selling will come direct from his own factory in Stoke on Trent, the Milton Pottery.

The former market trader, who sold china products on his stall, explained: "You have got to evolve. Two years ago there was talk of buying the factory on Stoke on Trent. Now I own it, though there are two separate businesses."

The Lighthouse tea room and bone china shop in Hamilton Road is selling a range of English produced Felixstowe ware, made in Stoke on Trent by Milton Pottery and designed by Luke Rawson. Picture: DAVID VINCENTThe Lighthouse tea room and bone china shop in Hamilton Road is selling a range of English produced Felixstowe ware, made in Stoke on Trent by Milton Pottery and designed by Luke Rawson. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

The businessman opened his first shop in Orwell Road, Felixstowe, 20 months ago, and how has now decided to expand.

"The response has been good. It has been really busy, The concept seems to work and there is a nice, relaxed atmosphere," he added.

He will be stocking seaside themed items he designed himself so people can enjoy a cup of tea and then take a slice of Felixstowe home with them.

High Street retail has been having a tough time recently but the independents of Felixstowe are fighting back, said Mr Rawson.

"There is a great community of independent traders in Felixstowe, they just need more support.

"I have a great landlord who wants to see the town centre thriving and buzzing again.

"It think this is important for the town."

Inside the tea rooms, Mr Rawson has built a lighthouse model inside and plans to add revolving lights on the top, a nod to Felixstowe's maritime heritage.

And he wants to open up the shop's first floor space by adding a staircase.

"It is absolutely beautiful up there," he said.

Shop manager Lisa Hayes is moving her own pre-loved and retro business, upcycled furniture and other unique items, into the basement area.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Most read

Updated Police have powers to stop and search in Ipswich

Emergency vehicles in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Edge of Ipswich village set for more new homes

The initial proposed layout for the new development in The Street, Rushmere Picture: ASHENDEN ARCHITECTURE

Updated Ipswich roads sealed off as armed police deal with incident

Emergency vehicles in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich Road REOPENED after armed police incident

Norwich Road was closed by police near Ipswich town centre Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Project to transform former M&S store into flats to cost £5.5m

Campaigners outside Marks and Spencer in Felixstowe on its final day of trading in the town. L-R Roy Gray, Ann Whimhurst, Mike Titchener, Daphne Mann, Margaret Morris Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

'Metal bar' brandished in fight in McDonald's car park

A witness described seeing a a fight in the McDonald's car park Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Ipswich roads sealed off as armed police deal with incident

Emergency vehicles in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

AVOID: Fire on Orwell Bridge - one lane still closed four hours after blaze

Shocking scenes as a car is engulfed in flames on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GEORGE BENTLEY

Man stabbed in face in attack on Ipswich river path

Police sealed off both ends of the tow path at the bridge in front of the rail station and at Stoke Bridge Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Recruitment firm hit by bad debt goes bust, owing £482k to taxman

Hunterskill Recruitment's former offices in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Discussions under way over future of former Toys R Us site

The former Toys R Us store at Copdock, with graffiti on its wall. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Police have powers to stop and search in Ipswich

Emergency vehicles in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

New tea room brings new life to empty offices

Felixstowe businessman Luke Rawson has opened the Lighthouse tea room and English bone china shop in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Updates on traffic, parking and trains on the final day of the Bury Christmas Fayre

Hot dogs on offer on day three of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Edge of Ipswich village set for more new homes

The initial proposed layout for the new development in The Street, Rushmere Picture: ASHENDEN ARCHITECTURE

Sunday Snap: A Donaissance, Huws commiting a cardinal sin, Norwood’s football friends and Lambert’s German six-a-side adventure

Town manager Paul Lambert chips the ball to Janoi Donacien ahead of a Town throw in. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists