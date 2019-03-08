What treasures can you find?
PUBLISHED: 20:58 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 20:58 21 March 2019
A new St Elizabeth Hospice charity shop, community hub and coffee shop opens on Friday in Heath Road, Ipswich, Here are five unusual items I found there.
The former Heath Road Post Office, newsagents and top shop, is re-opening as a mini department store, with loads of donated and new items, and is also a meeting place for the local community.
Volunteers and staff have been busy getting it ready for the grand opening, and putting the final touches in place.
The hospice shop has men’s and women’s fashion departments, a big toy section, paintings and bric-a-brac, music, dvds and books.
Retail area manager Andrea Wedgwood said: “People have been very generous.
“We always welcome donations. We always want good quality bric-a-brac, men’s clothes and shoes, and musical instruments. They are always popular and don’t stay with us for long.”
Especially valuable donations are sold at auction, or via their internet sale site, she said.
Items like a Sir Arthur Conan Doyle first edition, a rare Ed Sheeran cd and a vintage Longines watch had done very well, she said.
Currently on the sales page are some rare Marvel comics, featuring the Silver Surfer and the Justice League of America.
I had a sneaky look around the shop to find some unusual donated items.
Among the fashion were some amazing ladies high-heeled shoes.
Not for me.
There was an attractive wicker child’s chair that would lovely in a bedroom, cut glass items, binoculars, a thimble in the shape of a teapot, and an metal pineapple.
I was drawn to a small Yamaha loudspeaker.
It might be just the thing for my electric guitar!