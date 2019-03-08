What treasures can you find?

The new Ipswich hospice shop, cafe and community centre which will open today at the junction of Foxhall Road and Heath Road Retail area manager Andrea Wedgwood with some of the volunteers, Lianne Willis, Kim Maycock, Debbie Ramsey and Terry Kingston Picture: DAVID VINCENT Archant

A new St Elizabeth Hospice charity shop, community hub and coffee shop opens on Friday in Heath Road, Ipswich, Here are five unusual items I found there.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Unusual donated items at the new St Elizabeth Hospice shop, - a child's wicker chair Picture: DAVID VINCENT Unusual donated items at the new St Elizabeth Hospice shop, - a child's wicker chair Picture: DAVID VINCENT

The former Heath Road Post Office, newsagents and top shop, is re-opening as a mini department store, with loads of donated and new items, and is also a meeting place for the local community.

Volunteers and staff have been busy getting it ready for the grand opening, and putting the final touches in place.

The hospice shop has men’s and women’s fashion departments, a big toy section, paintings and bric-a-brac, music, dvds and books.

Retail area manager Andrea Wedgwood said: “People have been very generous.

Unusual donated items in the new St Elizabeth Hospice shop at Heath Road, Ipswich, a Yamaha speaker and a pair of binoculars Picture: DAVID VINCENT Unusual donated items in the new St Elizabeth Hospice shop at Heath Road, Ipswich, a Yamaha speaker and a pair of binoculars Picture: DAVID VINCENT

“We always welcome donations. We always want good quality bric-a-brac, men’s clothes and shoes, and musical instruments. They are always popular and don’t stay with us for long.”

Especially valuable donations are sold at auction, or via their internet sale site, she said.

Items like a Sir Arthur Conan Doyle first edition, a rare Ed Sheeran cd and a vintage Longines watch had done very well, she said.

Currently on the sales page are some rare Marvel comics, featuring the Silver Surfer and the Justice League of America.

Unusual items at the St Elizabeth Hospice shop opening at the junction of Heath Road and FoxhallRoad, Ipswich. A thimble in the shape of a teapot. Picture: DAVID VINCENT Unusual items at the St Elizabeth Hospice shop opening at the junction of Heath Road and FoxhallRoad, Ipswich. A thimble in the shape of a teapot. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

I had a sneaky look around the shop to find some unusual donated items.

Among the fashion were some amazing ladies high-heeled shoes.

Not for me.

There was an attractive wicker child’s chair that would lovely in a bedroom, cut glass items, binoculars, a thimble in the shape of a teapot, and an metal pineapple.

Unusual donations on sale at the new hospice shop in Heath Road, Ipswich A cut glass bonbon lidded dish is among the bric-a-brac Picture: DAVID VINCENT Unusual donations on sale at the new hospice shop in Heath Road, Ipswich A cut glass bonbon lidded dish is among the bric-a-brac Picture: DAVID VINCENT

I was drawn to a small Yamaha loudspeaker.

It might be just the thing for my electric guitar!