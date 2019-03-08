Could more new homes be on the way for Ipswich town centre?

Woolworths Ipswich in 2008

New owners have taken on the former Woolworths site in Carr Street, Ipswich and there could now be a tranformation of the upper floors, with the potential for new homes.

The former Woolworths in Carr Street, Ipswich, now home to Poundland, has been sold as an investment.

The buildings at 26-32 Carr Street, currently occupied by Poundland and Age UK Suffolk, have been sold though commercial agents Penn Commercial and London-based Lewis & Partners as an investment.

Vanessa Penn, of Penn Commercial, said the basement is currently let to Age UK Suffolk on a six-year lease and Poundland Ltd have a 10 year lease on their ground floor unit.

The joint rental income totals £300,000 a year.

There are not expected to be any changes at street level despite the sale

However, the two upper floors are currently vacant, offering more than 50,000sq ft of accommodation. Miss Penn said: “The two floors accessible from Carr Street are let on long leases and both are fitted out to a high standard.

“The upper parts are vacant and may be suitable for a wide variety of uses, including residential conversion.”

London-based Glenpath Ltd have purchased the site on behalf of Mutley Properties (Holdings) Ltd, Manchester and they will need to apply to Ipswich Boroguh Council for change of use and planning permission should they wish to convert the upper level to housing.

There has been a surge in demand for town centre homes in recent years and three new houses have recently gone on the market in Lower Brook Street after the former EADT and Ipswich Star social club was converted for residential use.

Woolworths closed their Carr Street branch in December 2008 as the company went into administration, leading to the axing of 807 stores nationwide.

The two-storey building had housed various departments including the infamous Woolworths Pick n Mix and record section, At one stage there was even a cafeteria in the store.

Two years after the demise of Woolworths the ground floor of the Carr Street site became home to Poundland, and later a Pep & Co clothing section was added.