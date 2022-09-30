National four-day trial week success 'no surprise' for Ipswich company

Employees at Ipswich recruitment company, Time Appointments, have successfully gone down to a four-day working week - Credit: Time Appointments

An Ipswich recruitment company has shared their views on a four-day working week following a positive national trial.

More than 70 firms took part in a scheme where they went down to a four-day working week, but with workers still getting 100% of their pay.

At the halfway point last week, it was revealed that 86% of the companies said they'd go down to a four-day working week permanently when the trial comes to an end.

Ipswich recruitment company Time Appointments, has already been down to a four-day week for many months, and say the news is a "positive step in the right direction".

Victoria Butcher, assistant director at Time Appointments, said: "I am not surprised they have seen great improvements to make them want to move down to the four-day week.

"I am surprised though that so many companies have followed suit and been up for implementing it permanently, as it can be really daunting to try."

Time Appointments has found, that since they went to a four-day working week, people are healthier, happier and able to achieve more.

Victoria said: "From a mental health perspective, it has been invaluable and has allowed everyone to dramatically improve their lives.

"If you have hard-working employees in your business, and effective leadership, there should be no reason that it can't work for a lot of businesses.

"Before we went permanent with our change in working, we carefully considered many aspects and ran a two-month trial.

"If it didn't work, we could always have stopped, but it was just so good, it was a no brainer to continue and go ahead with."

The scheme, run by 4 Day Week in a number of countries, found that 95% of companies said that productivity had stayed the same or improved during the shorter working week.

Victoria concluded: "With everything there are positives and negatives.

"Four-day weeks need to be managed closely to ensure productivity is still where it needs to be, but for us, the difference we have seen is crazy.

"I understand some industries can't operate on a four-day week, however, if a business can - they should consider it."