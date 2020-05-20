E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
McDonald's reopens four more Ipswich sites for drive-through

PUBLISHED: 11:45 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:07 20 May 2020

McDonald's, Cardinal Park, Ipswich, is now open for drive-through customers and deliveries. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

McDonald's, Cardinal Park, Ipswich, is now open for drive-through customers and deliveries. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Four McDonald’s drive-through restaurants in Ipswich will reopen today, but the chain is warning they will be closed down if queues cause disruption or put customers and staff at risk.

The Ranelagh Road, Ravenswood and Whitehouse restaurants are now open for drive through customers only.

While McDonald’s at Cardinal Park is now open for both drive through customers as well as delivery.

The Tavern Street branch in the town centre is the only Ipswich site still to remain closed.

The stores will be open with a reduced menu. They will be encouraging contactless payments and will cap spends at £25.

The company said that in order to meet social distancing guidelines it will have fewer people working in its kitchens, stores will be open for reduced hours and extra protective measures have been installed.

Delivery is now contactless and enhanced cleaning and handwashing regimes are in place in stores.

A statement published by the chain on Twitter says: ‘Today we are reopening 39 drive thru lanes at restaurants across the south east of England and in Dublin as we continue to test our plans for reopening.

‘Our teams are still adjusting to the new procedures we’ve introduced to enable safe working and social distancing, so things might take a bit longer.

‘We expect a high demand across all locations.’

‘We are working closely with local authorities and we may determine that it is necessary to close our drive thru lanes if queues cause disruption or put our employees or customers at risk.

‘We are aiming to reopen all drive thrus by early June and hope to see you soon.’

Most Read

‘Dreadful to think he is back on the streets’ - Ipswich paedophile, 81, released from prison despite refusing therapy

Raymond Hawes has been released from jail. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Popular newlywed Ipswich biker dies suddenly aged 62

Paul Alcock, pictured with wife Rachel, died suddenly last week - only three months after got married Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH: Huge swarm of bees cause a buzz on street corner

A swarm of bees descended onto a street corner in Needham Market, prompting residents to seek shelter. Picture: RICHARD GERRELL

Missing Ipswich mum and baby found safe and well

A 17-year-old girl and her baby daughter reported missing in Ipswich have been found safe and well Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Gem or a white elephant’: Will dream of world’s biggest snow park in Suffolk quarry now happen?

When built, SnOasis' ski slope is due to be 400m long Picture: ONSLOW SUFFOLK/SNOASIS

