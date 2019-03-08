Waterfront gin festival returning for Ipswich Maritime weekend
PUBLISHED: 19:00 11 July 2019
Archant
An over-gin-dulgent festival is returning as part of the 2019 Ipswich Maritime celebrations - and this year, guests could find themselves sipping their favourite tipple out on the water.
Beer & Co has unveiled details of its Maritime Gin Festival, due to take place across four venues.
It will form part of the Ipswich Maritime Festival 2019, which is set to draw thousands of people to the Waterfront.
Attractions already confirmed for this year include the food and drink market, tours around ships and other vessels, sailors and pirates delivering historic workshops, a Captain Jack Sparrow lookalike and volunteers from Ipswich Maritime Trust teaching naval skills.
Where does the gin festival come in?
The 2019 gin festival takes place over Maritime Weekend, from August 15 to August 17.
River trips on the Orwell Lady, featuring a gin and tonic, will kick off the celebrations on the Thursday evening.
The following day, a gin garden party with live music is taking place on the Friday at the independent Cake and Catwalk in St Peter's Street.
Next up is 'Gin on the Marina' on board the Sailing Barge Victor on the Saturday afternoon, followed by gin and fireworks at Jerwood DanceHouse.
What gins can I try?
Gins from local distilleries are being showcased at the event, now in its second year.
Tipples created by St. Giles, Adnams, Bullards and Haymans are due to be featured in 2019.
Adnams Tonic Water is also sponsoring the festival, which takes place across independent venues and historic barges.
What have organisers said?
Organiser Greg Cooper, of Beer & Co, said: "It (the festival) was very popular last year and we sold out some sessions.
"We have some great gins involved this time. We already have a lot of interest."