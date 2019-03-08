Waterfront gin festival returning for Ipswich Maritime weekend

Cake and Catwalk boutique is one of the venues for the Ipswich Maritime Gin Festival in August, linking in with Maritime Ipswich weekend. Lynn Turner of Cake & Catwalk raises a glass with Greg Cooper of Beer & Co. Picture: DAVID VINCENT Archant

An over-gin-dulgent festival is returning as part of the 2019 Ipswich Maritime celebrations - and this year, guests could find themselves sipping their favourite tipple out on the water.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Orwell Lady on the River Orwell Picture: ARCHANT The Orwell Lady on the River Orwell Picture: ARCHANT

Beer & Co has unveiled details of its Maritime Gin Festival, due to take place across four venues.

It will form part of the Ipswich Maritime Festival 2019, which is set to draw thousands of people to the Waterfront.

Attractions already confirmed for this year include the food and drink market, tours around ships and other vessels, sailors and pirates delivering historic workshops, a Captain Jack Sparrow lookalike and volunteers from Ipswich Maritime Trust teaching naval skills.

- Read more about the Ipswich Maritime Festival here.

People at the 2018 Ipswich Maritime Gin Festival. Picture: BEER & CO People at the 2018 Ipswich Maritime Gin Festival. Picture: BEER & CO

Where does the gin festival come in?

The 2019 gin festival takes place over Maritime Weekend, from August 15 to August 17.

River trips on the Orwell Lady, featuring a gin and tonic, will kick off the celebrations on the Thursday evening.

You may also want to watch:

The following day, a gin garden party with live music is taking place on the Friday at the independent Cake and Catwalk in St Peter's Street.

Next up is 'Gin on the Marina' on board the Sailing Barge Victor on the Saturday afternoon, followed by gin and fireworks at Jerwood DanceHouse.

What gins can I try?

Gins from local distilleries are being showcased at the event, now in its second year.

Tipples created by St. Giles, Adnams, Bullards and Haymans are due to be featured in 2019.

Adnams Tonic Water is also sponsoring the festival, which takes place across independent venues and historic barges.

What have organisers said?

Organiser Greg Cooper, of Beer & Co, said: "It (the festival) was very popular last year and we sold out some sessions.

"We have some great gins involved this time. We already have a lot of interest."