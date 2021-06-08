Look at images of the woodland being sold near Ipswich
A Kesgrave woodland is being sold in one 90 acre lot by estate agents with a guide price of £700,000.
Framlingham-based Clarke & Simpson were asked to put the woodland near Foxhall Road and Dobbs and Bell Lanes up for auction after the owner died.
It has oak, coppiced Hornbeam and a block of Scots Pine in the outer belt nearer the gate. In addition, there is the odd copper beach and there are Silver Birch throughout.
Hayden Foster, a partner at Clarke & Simpson, claimed that the land was likely to be used for recreation and it is "highly unlikely" to ever get planning permission for housing.
"Some people like to own a piece of England," Mr Foster said. "There are people who have money to spend in that way."
He added since listing the property at the end of last week lots of people have gone to visit it and he's confident it will get sold at auction later this month.
To view the timed auction, which is happening on June 30, see here.
