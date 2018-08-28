Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘PUT YOUR PHONE AWAY!’ And that’s an order. Restaurant chain bans mobiles in a bid to get families talking

PUBLISHED: 13:59 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:59 30 November 2018

A family dining at Frankie and Benny's

A family dining at Frankie and Benny's

Archant

Frankie and Benny’s is taking drastic measures to stop families from sitting in silence scrolling down their phones at the dinner table - they’re banning them.

Frankie and Benny's restaurants are baning phonesFrankie and Benny's restaurants are baning phones

Frankie and Benny’s has become the first family restaurant in the UK to ban devices at the dinner table.

The chain has two restaurants in Ipswich, as well as others in Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill, Colchester and Braintree.

In a bid to get the nation to embrace and celebrate family time, customers heading to Frankie & Benny’s in December will have the opportunity to hand their devices over at meal time.

Devices will be stored in designated ‘no phone zone’ boxes at the dinner table. Plus, there’s an incentive for families to take part. Frankie & Benny’s are offering ‘kids eat for free’ for those willing to put family time before screen time. There will also be activities of offer such as colouring kits to help families reconnect.

According to a survey undertaken by Frankie and Benny’s of 1500 parents and children, 56 percent of British children said they would like to have more conversations with their parents.

And the guilty parents admit that on average they spend a whopping 106 minutes every single day checking their handset.

One in ten children (8 percent) even admitted to hiding their parents handset in a desperate bid to get their attention.

According to the results, Norwich was the most addicted city, where on average residents spend 130 minutes a day checking their phone, compared to people in Brighton who only spend 95 minutes on their phones a day.

Parenting expert Susan Atkins, said: “I am delighted to see Frankie & Benny’s are leading the way by banning screens at the table.

“We live in a busy, fast paced 24/7 digitally connected world, unless we consciously plan not to be.

“I love the idea of families sitting together, eating and chatting together away from their screens, and not just nagging each other.

“Children spell love T-I-M-E and by putting away screens parents are sending the message that their children are important to them and that can only be good for family time.

“Parents are role models in everything that they do and in everything that they say, so by managing their own screen time parents are teaching their kids by example about when and where technology use is appropriate.”

A spokesperson for Frankie and Benny’s said: “We want family to come first when you step into a Frankie & Benny’s - and even more so around Christmas.

“We looked at various ways we could encourage people to engage more at the dinner table, and we’ve found giving families the chance to part with their devices for a mere couple of hours is a great way to bring them closer and embrace family time.

“Especially with the added incentive of the ‘kids eat for free’ offer at such an expensive time of the year.”

The campaign runs from 29 to 7 December, and depending on success and customer reaction, Frankie & Benny’s will rolling it out for longer.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Have you seen missing 17-year-old Lily Williams from Ipswich?

12:25 Adam Howlett
Lily Williams, 17, from Ipswich has not been seen seince leaving her home in Allenby Road sometime after 10pm on Thursday, November 29 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police are appealing for help finding a missing 17-year-old woman from Ipswich.

East Anglia on the ‘front line’ of managing the impact of climate change, says Environment Agency director

42 minutes ago Ross Bentley
A car drives through a flood on the A1120 near Earl Stonham. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rising sea levels, shifting coastlines and drier summers all expected to impact the region into the future.

‘PUT YOUR PHONE AWAY!’ And that’s an order. Restaurant chain bans mobiles in a bid to get families talking

13:59 Jessica Hill
A family dining at Frankie and Benny's

Frankie and Benny’s is taking drastic measures to stop families from sitting in silence scrolling down their phones at the dinner table - they’re banning them.

Meet the Christmas fanatics

13:43 Suzanne Day
Meet the Ipswich Christmas fanatic PICTURE: NICHOLAS PEARKES

Have you heard about the man from Ipswich who gets ready for Christmas on October 1? Or the woman that brings a smile to people’s faces with her festive creations year-round?

Rail season tickets going up – £200 rise for commuters from Ipswich to London

11:31 Paul Geater
Rail fares in East Anglia will be going up from January. How much will you be paying? Picture: NEIL PERRY

Commuters who travel from Ipswich to London by train will see the cost of their annual season ticket go up by more than £200 from January.

Ipswich 5k Santa Run postponed due to fears over safety of inflatables in high winds

11:27 Adam Howlett
The Inflatable 5k Santa Run in Ipswich has been postponed Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich’s 5k Santa Run has been postponed due to fears over the safety of its inflatable obstacles in the weekend’s forecasted high winds.

Nominate your community heroes and win a £25 Co-op voucher

11:27
Oli Watts in the Christmas spirit at one of the East of England Co-op stores last year Picture: Anglia Picture Agency/Ashley Pickering

Fair products at a fair price, community spirit and member rewards - these were the foundation stones of the Co-op and 150 years on they are still going strong as the East of England Co-operative Society celebrates 150 years in business.

Heartbreak as couple’s three cats are poisoned and die just days apart

10:47 Adam Howlett
Sadly all three cats had to be put down by the vets Picture: TRACEY BECKETT

A woman has spoke of her heartbreak after three of her beloved cats were poisoned in Great Blakenham over the course of a week.

Updated ‘A travesty of justice’ – Suffolk businessman charged over £8bn fraud hits out at charges

10:22 Sarah Chambers and Jessica Hill
Mike Lynch on Ipswich waterfront Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

A Suffolk software entrepreneur has been charged with fraud in the US.

Video Village road grid-locked as drivers ignore 16-mile diversion route

08:35 Megan Aldous
Traffic gets stuck on the single track Rectory Road at Hemingstone

Lorries and cars are blocking roads in villages around Coddenham, and delaying fire engines, as they fail to follow the official diversion that has been put in place while roadworks take place.

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Ipswich doctor owes thousands for four years of unpaid council tax

Dr Salaheddin Elbishari appeared before magistrates after failing to pay his council tax Picture: STOCKBYTE/GETTY IMAGES

Heartbreak as couple’s three cats are poisoned and die just days apart

Sadly all three cats had to be put down by the vets Picture: TRACEY BECKETT

Anger over First Ipswich’s re-routing of bus services

Felixstowe Road and Bishops Hill are no longer a part of the First route for 76 and 77 services Picture: ARCHANT

Video Village road grid-locked as drivers ignore 16-mile diversion route

Traffic gets stuck on the single track Rectory Road at Hemingstone

Updated ‘A travesty of justice’ – Suffolk businessman charged over £8bn fraud hits out at charges

Mike Lynch on Ipswich waterfront Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Video Spectacular ghost caribou dazzle Christmas shoppers at Ipswich’s Cornhill

The illuminated ghost caribou entertained crowds at the Cornhill Picture: IPSWICH CENTRAL

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24