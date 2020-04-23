Ipswich-based Fred. Olsen cancels cruises indefinitely due to coronavirus crisis

The four Fred. Olsen ocean going ships -- Balmoral, Braemar, Boudicca and Black Watch -- in the Firth of Forth, where they will stay until the cruise line sails again. Picture: FRED. OLSEN FRED. OLSEN

Ipswich-based cruise line Fred. Olsen has cancelled sailiings beyond the end of May, with no date yet set for them to resume.

Previously, Fred. Olsen had cancelled all cruises up until May 23. Now, it says that cruises will be cancelled beyond that and it will be assessing each cruise individually.

Peter Deer, managing director at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “At this stage I am not able to confirm a date when we can expect to resume normal operations, as what I don’t want to do is set an expectation and not be able to deliver what we promise.”

“What I can say is that we are keeping a very close eye on the latest guidance from the relevant authorities, including the UK government and Public Health England, as well as overseas policies.

“We are very clear on our position that we will not resume cruising until we know that it is safe for us to do so. The safety of our guests and crew is always our utmost priority, and this is especially true now. All guests on affected cruises will be notified with at least 30 days’ notice before their cruise was due to depart.”

“It is regrettable that we won’t be welcoming guests back on board at the end of May as we had initially hoped, but we can’t wait to start sailing again as soon as the world is ready for us to do so.”

Fred. Olsen’s ocean fleet is anchored in the Firth of Forth and will remain there until it resumes operations.

