Fred. Olsen also Best for Shore Excursions

Award for Fred. Olsen cruise lines for best itineries Staff on deck on the Balmoral Picture: PETER MOLNAR PETER MOLNAR

Experts at cruise review website, Cruise Critic, have voted Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Best for Itineraries in its ‘UK Editors’ Picks Awards 2018’, for a record fourth consecutive year.

As in 2017, this year is a double celebration for Fred. Olsen, as the cruise line has also been named ‘Best for Shore Excursions’ by the Cruise Critic experts.

Fred. Olsen was awarded the coveted ‘Best for Itineraries’ title last year, for the fifth time overall, and was also voted ‘Best for Solo Travellers’.

The winners of the ‘UK Editors’ Picks Awards 2018’ are selected by Cruise Critic’s team of cruise experts, based on the lines and ships that they feel are ‘at the top of their game’, and best represent excellence in the Ocean, River and Luxury categories.

Adam Coulter, UK managing editor, Cruise Critic said: “What’s so impressive about Fred. Olsen’s itineraries is the wide diversity of options. Its world cruises truly take passengers around the globe, highlighting far-flung ports in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Caribbean, Europe and many other destinations. And to complement these incredible itineraries, Fred. Olsen also offers a variety of great shore tours that are at a pace that truly let guests take in the destination, ensuring your holiday actually feels like one.”

Clare Ward, director of Product and Customer Service for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines said: “We are really proud to win Cruise Critic’s prestigious ‘Best for Itineraries’ award for a record fourth year in a row, particularly as we know that itineraries and the destination are the most important factors for guests when choosing a cruise holiday.”

“We always look for variety and innovation when putting our shore tours programmes together, with a particular focus on helping guests to experience the ‘real’ destination. For example, we are introducing new community-based elements to selected Caribbean itineraries from early 2019, which enable our guests to ‘give something back’ to the destinations that they visit, as well as enjoying a relaxing Fred. Olsen cruise holiday, and we hope to further develop these experiences.