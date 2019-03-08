Ipswich's Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines reveals new managing director

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has revealed its new managing director.

Peter Deer will take over the reins from Mike Rodwell at start of September.

Based at the firm's Ipswich head office, Mr Deer will take overall responsibility for overseeing and managing the Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines' operation - which includes more than 220 staff in Ipswich and over 2,000 crew members across its fleet.

Mr Deer joined the cruise company in 1993 as an accountant, rising to the position of chief accountant before leaving for a role as financial director in 1998.

He returned in 2004 as commercial director and has been with the company ever since.

Speaking of his new role, Mr Deer said: "We have a first-class team, both ashore and afloat, dedicated to providing fabulous holidays, and I am proud to be leading the Fred. Olsen journey.

"The UK cruise market will continue to grow, as many more people try 'taster' cruises for the first time and realise that cruising offers a diverse range of experiences. Fred. Olsen's friendly, more intimate ships are all about delivering memorable holidays and getting to know our customers by name."

His predecessor, Mr Rodwell will be retiring at the end of the month after 30 years with the company.

"We are delighted to confirm Peter as my successor," he said.

"During his long career with Fred. Olsen, Peter has been involved in most aspects of the business, and has made a significant contribution to our operation and product development, helping us to grow our fleet to our current five ships, spanning both ocean and river cruise markets.

"We are certain that Peter will do a great job as managing director, and we know that our industry partners will consider him a very worthy choice for this important role.

Chairman Fred Olsen Junior added: "We are a proud, family-run company that offers a cruise experience like no other, and I am very pleased that Peter Deer will be taking the helm from Mike Rodwell, to continue his legacy and lead our brand.

"Peter has a breadth of knowledge and expertise in the travel and cruise industries, and I look forward to working with him in his new role to take the business to the next level."