E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Ipswich's Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines reveals new managing director

PUBLISHED: 19:30 12 August 2019

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has appointed Peter Deer as its new managing director. Fred Olsen Cruise Lines.

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has appointed Peter Deer as its new managing director. Fred Olsen Cruise Lines.

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has revealed its new managing director.

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has appointed Peter Deer as its new managing director. Photo: Fred. Olson.Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has appointed Peter Deer as its new managing director. Photo: Fred. Olson.

Peter Deer will take over the reins from Mike Rodwell at start of September.

Based at the firm's Ipswich head office, Mr Deer will take overall responsibility for overseeing and managing the Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines' operation - which includes more than 220 staff in Ipswich and over 2,000 crew members across its fleet.

MORE: 'Such a loss' - Ipswich bakery shuts down two stores

Mr Deer joined the cruise company in 1993 as an accountant, rising to the position of chief accountant before leaving for a role as financial director in 1998.

He returned in 2004 as commercial director and has been with the company ever since.

You may also want to watch:

Speaking of his new role, Mr Deer said: "We have a first-class team, both ashore and afloat, dedicated to providing fabulous holidays, and I am proud to be leading the Fred. Olsen journey.

"The UK cruise market will continue to grow, as many more people try 'taster' cruises for the first time and realise that cruising offers a diverse range of experiences. Fred. Olsen's friendly, more intimate ships are all about delivering memorable holidays and getting to know our customers by name."

His predecessor, Mr Rodwell will be retiring at the end of the month after 30 years with the company.

"We are delighted to confirm Peter as my successor," he said.

"During his long career with Fred. Olsen, Peter has been involved in most aspects of the business, and has made a significant contribution to our operation and product development, helping us to grow our fleet to our current five ships, spanning both ocean and river cruise markets.

"We are certain that Peter will do a great job as managing director, and we know that our industry partners will consider him a very worthy choice for this important role.

Chairman Fred Olsen Junior added: "We are a proud, family-run company that offers a cruise experience like no other, and I am very pleased that Peter Deer will be taking the helm from Mike Rodwell, to continue his legacy and lead our brand.

"Peter has a breadth of knowledge and expertise in the travel and cruise industries, and I look forward to working with him in his new role to take the business to the next level."

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

'Such a loss' - Ipswich bakery shuts down two stores

No lunch today? Three workers looking in Victoria's Bakery discover they will have to go around the corner to Greggs in Upper Brook Street for their takeaway. Picture; PAUL GEATER

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

Major Ipswich road repairs with 24-7 closures move into next phase

The roadworks in Landseer Road, Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Warning for thunderstorms across southeast England

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE

Nursery staff 'devastated' after 'inadequate' Ofsted rating

Presmere Day Nursery in Petistree near Woodbridge, which has been rated 'inadequate' by Ofsted Picture: PRESMERE DAY NURSERY

Would-be Ipswich MP brands northern bypass opponents 'NIMBYs'

Tom Hunt, the Conservatives' prospective parliamentary candidate for Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

‘Such a loss’ - Ipswich bakery shuts down two stores

No lunch today? Three workers looking in Victoria's Bakery discover they will have to go around the corner to Greggs in Upper Brook Street for their takeaway. Picture; PAUL GEATER

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

Major Ipswich road repairs with 24-7 closures move into next phase

The roadworks in Landseer Road, Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Warning for thunderstorms across southeast England

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE

Nursery staff ‘devastated’ after ‘inadequate’ Ofsted rating

Presmere Day Nursery in Petistree near Woodbridge, which has been rated 'inadequate' by Ofsted Picture: PRESMERE DAY NURSERY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘It should make you proud to be a Town fan’ – Beattie statue collection raises huge sum

Ipswich Town's Kevin Beattie and Clive Woods Picture: PA images

From Ipswich schoolboy to England Rugby World Cup star - the Lewis Ludlam story

Ipswich's Lewis Ludlam is the first St Joseph's alumni to play for the England Rugby team Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

WATCH: ‘My child has moved mountains’ – ‘Outstanding’ nursery receives glowing Ofsted

The Little Learners Nursery in Ipswich has received a second 'outstanding' Ofsted rating. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Blue on Blue debate as Tories slug it out over Ipswich northern bypass

Dr Dan Poulter and Robin Vickery work closely together - but they're on opposite sides of the Northern Route debate. Picture: Contributed

Ipswich’s Lewis Ludlam named in England Rugby World Cup squad

Lewis Ludlam making his England debut against Wales ahead of the Rugby Union World Cup Picture: NIGEL FRENCH/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists