Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

New Oriental cocktail room being created aboard luxury cruise liner

PUBLISHED: 11:10 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:10 15 November 2019

Braemar cruising the Kiel Canal. Ipswich-based Fred.Olsen is having a multi-million pound refit for three of its ocean cruise ships, including the Braemar. Picture. H THODE

H. Thode

Three of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines' ocean ships will be undergoing a multi-million-pound refit this winter, in preparation for the 2020/21 cruise season.

The three ships - Braemar, Balmoral and Black Watch - will be undergoing various engineering works, general maintenance and refurbishment during their dry docks at the Blohm+Voss shipyard in Hamburg, Germany. Several new public areas will be created and some cabins will be enhanced.

Peter Deer, managing director of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: "We are very proud of our smaller, classic cruise ships and we recognise the importance of investing in ongoing upgrades to ensure that our guests can continue to enjoy them at their very best.

"Our refreshed and renewed fleet has been very well received by both new and existing guests following the last round of improvements at Blohm+Voss in 2017 and 2018, and we are keen to showcase the latest enhancements to our guests before Christmas...the ideal surroundings in which to enjoy the festive season."

Fred. Olsen has a long-established partnership with Blohm+Voss, spanning nearly 50 years and several generations.

As well as refurbishment of the accommodation on board both Braemar and Balmoral, a number of cabins on Black Watch will be receiving new bathroom upgrades.

Main Deck 6 on Balmoral will be seeing a number of enhancements. A brand new Oriental Room will be created in the forward area, where exotic teas and Far Eastern-themed cocktails and drinks will be served.

A new Photo Gallery will be added mid-ship portside, and a new Flower Shop will be installed mid-ship starboard side.

The 929-guest Braemar entered Blohm+Voss this week, ahead of embarking on a nine-night French, Belgian & Spanish City Overnights cruise from Southampton, on November 24.

The 1,350-guest Balmoral will be entering the yard on December 10, and will depart on a two-night French Escape mini-break from Southampton on December 20.

The 804-guest Black Watch will also enter dry dock on December 11, after which it will host a Christmas Party Night in Southampton on December 21.

In 2020/21, Fred. Olsen's fleet of five smaller, more intimately-sized ocean and river ships - including river cruise vessel, Brabant - will be visiting no fewer than 277 destinations in 90 countries, across six continents, covering 104 areas of scenic cruising, on 170 different itineraries.

