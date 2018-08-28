Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you be one of the faces of Colchester?

PUBLISHED: 11:02 17 November 2018

Colchester photographer Sophie Skipper, who wants you to become one of the Faces of Colchester on Small Business Saturday, December 1, 2018 Picture: SOPHIE SKIPPER

Colchester photographer Sophie Skipper, who wants you to become one of the Faces of Colchester on Small Business Saturday, December 1, 2018 Picture: SOPHIE SKIPPER

Archant

Award winning Colchester photographer Sophie Skipper, is celebrating her recognition as a Small Business 100 and is asking local people to join the celebrations by taking part in a unique showcase of the people of Colchester.

Sophie, who has a studio in the town centre, is looking to capture as many local `faces’ as possibl on Small Business Saturday.

Anyone living and working in, or visiting Colchester is invited to receive a free professional portrait on Saturdaym December 1 in a pop-up studio at Colchester Town Hall.

The drop-in event is running from 10am to 4pm.

Ms Skipper said: “We want to celebrate the fantastic community that makes Colchester what it is today. Whether you have lived here for as long as you can remember, recently moved or just love to spend your weekends in this historic town, we want to capture your image.”

All images will be used in an exciting immersive exhibition across the whole of Colchester in early 2019 and all who take part to the Portrait Studio will receive an exclusive invitation.

She added: “I wanted to do something on Small Business Saturday. Why not come along to the Town Hall?

“I want to get at least 150 people, and would like around 200 to take part. The exhbition will be in March next year.”

“I started the business almost three yars ago, after my degree, and most of my work is commercial and business-to-business.

“This is very different.”

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Man’s foot run over by car in Ipswich

39 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
The incident happened by the Sainsbury's store on Upper Brook Street Picture: ARCHANT

Members of the public crowded round to help after a man’s foot was struck by a car in Ipswich town centre.

‘Rider reported’ - Learner motorcyclist’s bike had no rear brake pads

6 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
A bike was taken off the roads after being found to have no brake pads Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICE

A learner motorcyclist had their bike seized after police found they had allegedly been riding with no rear brake pads.

Emergency closure of busy road to replace lamppost

12:30 Andrew Papworth
Foxhall Road sign, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

A busy road near Ipswich is to be closed in an emergency for the best part of a day so that a lamppost can be replaced.

Blind charity hails changes for disabled at Ipswich shopping centre

11:30 Dominic Moffitt
Purple Tuesday will encourage a more relaxed shoppign environment for those living with disabilities Picture: ALISTAIR SYME

The mother of a disabled woman has hailed a new disability-friendly initiative launched at The Sailmakers.

What is the riskiest road in Suffolk?

11:15 Adam Howlett
Noriwch Road has been been ranked as one of the east of England's most risky roads Picture: RACHEL EDGE

A main road into Ipswich has been ranked in the top 10 ‘riskiest roads’ in the east of England by a road safety charity.

BMW driver caught with expired MOT and no insurance

10:49 Andrew Papworth
The BMW seized in Ipswich. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

A motorist was stopped in Ipswich after vehicle checks found the car not to have a valid MOT.

Police patrols stepped up at drug dealing hotspot

10:48 Andrew Papworth
Providence Lane in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

A drug dealing hotspot is to be targeted with increased police patrols after residents said they were scared to go out.

Everything you need to know about applying for a primary school place

10:14 Suzanne Day
Which Suffolk primary school will you apply for? Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

If you are a parent of a three or four year old you will have received a letter from Suffolk County Council about school places this week. But what do you do next?

A12 closed after car goes up in flames

60 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
Traffic is queuing on the A12 between Straford St Mary and East Bergholt (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Motorists are being warned of severe delays following a crash and car fire on the A12.

Police are ‘extremely concerned’ for missing Matthew Strasbaugh

14:09 Mariam Ghaemi
Matthew Strasbaugh, who has been missing since November 13 Picture supplied by Suffolk police.

Further searches are being carried out today to help find missing Matthew Strasbaugh, 18, from Lakenheath.

Show Job Lists

Most read

Police patrols stepped up at drug dealing hotspot

Providence Lane in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Emergency closure of busy road to replace lamppost

Foxhall Road sign, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

What is the riskiest road in Suffolk?

Noriwch Road has been been ranked as one of the east of England's most risky roads Picture: RACHEL EDGE

BMW driver caught with expired MOT and no insurance

The BMW seized in Ipswich. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Noisy neighbours fined for playing Status Quo and Ne-Yo songs loudly

Residents complained about noisy music - including Status Quo tracks. File picture; ARCHANT

A12 closed after car goes up in flames

Traffic is queuing on the A12 between Straford St Mary and East Bergholt (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24