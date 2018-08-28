Could you be one of the faces of Colchester?

Colchester photographer Sophie Skipper, who wants you to become one of the Faces of Colchester on Small Business Saturday, December 1, 2018

Award winning Colchester photographer Sophie Skipper, is celebrating her recognition as a Small Business 100 and is asking local people to join the celebrations by taking part in a unique showcase of the people of Colchester.

Sophie, who has a studio in the town centre, is looking to capture as many local `faces’ as possibl on Small Business Saturday.

Anyone living and working in, or visiting Colchester is invited to receive a free professional portrait on Saturdaym December 1 in a pop-up studio at Colchester Town Hall.

The drop-in event is running from 10am to 4pm.

Ms Skipper said: “We want to celebrate the fantastic community that makes Colchester what it is today. Whether you have lived here for as long as you can remember, recently moved or just love to spend your weekends in this historic town, we want to capture your image.”

All images will be used in an exciting immersive exhibition across the whole of Colchester in early 2019 and all who take part to the Portrait Studio will receive an exclusive invitation.

She added: “I wanted to do something on Small Business Saturday. Why not come along to the Town Hall?

“I want to get at least 150 people, and would like around 200 to take part. The exhbition will be in March next year.”

“I started the business almost three yars ago, after my degree, and most of my work is commercial and business-to-business.

“This is very different.”