Free park and ride for December 1

PUBLISHED: 17:17 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:48 29 November 2018

Colchester Park and Ride bus Picture: PAUL STARR

Colchester Park and Ride bus Picture: PAUL STARR

PAUL STARR Photographer

Roaming into Colchester can be a stress-free, expense-free experience on Small Business Saturday December 1

Thanks to Essex County Council, visitors and shoppers in Colchester will be treated to free parking and fast transit to the heart of the town centre, following a decision to waive fees at the town’s Park and Ride service in support of the nationwide initiative.

This year’s Small Business Saturday campaign is taking place across the UK in support of independent stores up and down the country. Colchester offers a range of unique retail opportunities, including in the Lion Walk and Crouch Street areas with shoppers also able to enjoy some of the local restaurants and cafes.

Councillor Kevin Bentley said: “We hope visitors will take the opportunity of Small Business Saturday to enjoy everything that Colchester has to offer. We are delighted to support our independent businesses by waiving the fee for the Park and Ride and providing another reason to choose Colchester this Small Business Saturday.”

Park and Ride offers a quick, stress-free option for visitors who want to travel into the centre of Colchester but want to avoid the traffic. The service runs from 7am until 7pm on Saturdays from just off junction 28 of the A12 and will whisk you into town in 12 minutes.

The Small Business Saturday initiative has grown from a grass-roots campaign encouraging consumers to ‘shop local’, into an annual event

Breaking News Orwell Bridge closed as high winds expected until 2pm

09:55 Dominic Moffitt
The Orwell Bridge will close at 10am today Picture: ARCHANT

Drivers have been told that the Orwell Bridge has now closed following reports of high cross-winds.

Video Orwell Bridge to close at 10am

08:32 Dominic Moffitt
The Orwell Bridge could close this morning due to high winds Picture: ARCHANT

Drivers have been told the Orwell Bridge will now close at 10am this morning, missing the morning rush hour.

House explosion treated as suspicious by police

07:05 Dominic Moffitt
Police and the ambulance service were on the scene Picture: TOM POTTER

An explosion and subsequent fire at a property in Ipswich is being treated as suspicious, it has been revealed.

Video Protesters demonstrate against proposals for new business park

28 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Scores of protesters wave their placards in demonstration against plans for a new business park near Trimley St Martin Picture: REBECCA ATHERSTONE

Scores of demonstrators took to the streets in Felixstowe yesterday to protest a proposal to transform 300 acres of nearby farmland into a business park.

Fallen tree blocks road

09:03 Andrew Papworth
The fallen tree in Thurleston Road, Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

A tree blown over by strong winds is blocking a town road.

Green light given for next phase of Sproughton Sugar Beet site work

08:32 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Demolition of the Sproughton sugar beet factory site Picture: NICOLE DRURY, IBC

Plans for the next phase of work to establish an enterprise park on the former Sproughton Sugar Beet site have been given the green light.

Drink-driving trucker banned after Port of Felixstowe breath test

07:30 Tom Potter
Ricard Ruzgel failed a roadside breath test in Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A truck driver has paid with his livelihood for a night of drinking before being caught over the limit near the Port of Felixstowe.

A Strictly-style ballroom dancing competition and Christmas on the Cornhill in 1984

05:30 Sam Dawes
Busy night on the Cornhill as the Christmas lights were switched on Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

November 1984 is the focus of today’s Throwback Thursday feature and here we look at a dance festival, the action from Portman Road and the annual Christmas lights switch on.

Probe launched into cause of ‘explosion’ and fire at Ipswich house

00:30 Tom Potter
Fire broke out following an explosion at a property in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich Picture: TOM POTTER

Firefighters were called to an unoccupied semi-detached Ipswich home following an explosion on Wednesday night.

Lights switch-on event gets Christmas under way at the seaside

05:30 Richard Cornwell
People gathered to see the Christmas lights get switched on in Felixstowe Picture: HARMAN HOPKINS

Christmas gets under way in Felixstowe this weekend when thousands of people are expected to pack the town centre for the switch-on of the resort’s festive lights.

