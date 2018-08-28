Free park and ride for December 1

Colchester Park and Ride bus Picture: PAUL STARR PAUL STARR Photographer

Roaming into Colchester can be a stress-free, expense-free experience on Small Business Saturday December 1

Thanks to Essex County Council, visitors and shoppers in Colchester will be treated to free parking and fast transit to the heart of the town centre, following a decision to waive fees at the town’s Park and Ride service in support of the nationwide initiative.

This year’s Small Business Saturday campaign is taking place across the UK in support of independent stores up and down the country. Colchester offers a range of unique retail opportunities, including in the Lion Walk and Crouch Street areas with shoppers also able to enjoy some of the local restaurants and cafes.

Councillor Kevin Bentley said: “We hope visitors will take the opportunity of Small Business Saturday to enjoy everything that Colchester has to offer. We are delighted to support our independent businesses by waiving the fee for the Park and Ride and providing another reason to choose Colchester this Small Business Saturday.”

Park and Ride offers a quick, stress-free option for visitors who want to travel into the centre of Colchester but want to avoid the traffic. The service runs from 7am until 7pm on Saturdays from just off junction 28 of the A12 and will whisk you into town in 12 minutes.

The Small Business Saturday initiative has grown from a grass-roots campaign encouraging consumers to ‘shop local’, into an annual event