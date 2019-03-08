Free tea at the Cosy Club

Cosy Club Ipswich assistant general manager Josie Ambrose and Sarah Stephenson. Special get-togethers are being held on Wednesday mornings at the restaurant, where people can make new friends, with free tea or coffee. Picture: DAVID VINCENT Archant

Cosy Club Ipswich has launched a new meet up event with free tea and coffee in a bid to help tackle loneliness.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cosy Club Ipswich is introducing a new initiative to combat loneliness, Frree Teas for Those in Need. Picture: DAVID VINCENT Cosy Club Ipswich is introducing a new initiative to combat loneliness, Frree Teas for Those in Need. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Working with the charity Independent Age, Free Teas For Those In Need will be taking place from 10am to 11am each Wednesday in the Buttermarket Shopping Centre restaurant.

The informal meet-ups, for cuppa and a chat, began this week.

Amber Wood, managing director of Cosy Club, said: "Loneliness isn't an issue that affects just one group of people in our society. It can affect everyone of all ages and abilities across the country, with sometimes devastating impact.

"We are looking forward to partnering with Independent Age to try and make a difference to those who need it most.

You may also want to watch:

"There is no catch to Free Teas For Those In Need. We just believe that it's a nice thing to do in our community, and hope that everyone passes this on to someone they know or family members who may benefit from meeting new people, and a good cup of tea of course."

Lucy Harmer, director of services at Independent Age, said: "It will help bring communities together and, on a practical level, will provide our volunteers and the older people we help with a safe, neutral place to meet.

"Hopefully it will also help to encourage people of all ages to mix more, with new mums drinking tea alongside older people, and help them realise they have more in common than they think."