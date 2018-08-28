New Year, better ears: Free hearing checks across Suffolk

Audiologist Simon Myhill conducting a hearing assessment

The New Year is a time for making health-focused resolutions. One local business is offering the public the chance to resolve any difficulties they may have been experiencing with their hearing over the festive period.

Local hearing care specialist The Hearing Care Centre offers award winning hearing care services from 26 centres across East Anglia.

It is encouraging people to prioritise their hearing health in 2019 by holding a series of free Hearing Care Days.

These will be at Eye Health Centre (Friday January 25), Wickham Market Medical Practice (Thursday January 31) and a special ‘Hearing Care Week at the company’s flagship branch in Ipswich’s Upper Brook Street from Monday January 21.

The company’s expert team will be providing free hearing assessments (usually £20), along with complimentary professional advice about hearing test results and discussing possible solutions that could help improve your hearing.

All services are available by appointment only.

Managing director and founder of The Hearing Care Centre Karen Finch said “The first step towards better hearing is as easy as making an appointment for a hearing test. From that point we will do all of the hard work for you. From your initial appointment, you could have hearing aids fitted as quickly as two weeks later. It really is that simple.”