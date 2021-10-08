'All about food, produce and Suffolk' - Louis ready for head chef duties

Published: 3:03 PM October 8, 2021

A young chef whose passion began when cooking up dinner for his late father is ready to make his mark as head chef at an award-winning Suffolk pub.

With more than a decade of experience under his belt already at the age of 25, Louis Andrews said the job at the Freston Boot was the right one for him.

It was cooking for his late father Laurence Andrews that kickstarted his love for the kitchen.

Louis said: "My dad had multiple sclerosis, I used to cook for him and I remember the things I was cooking back then, but he was really happy and eating it and it gave me a really good feeling.

"The feeling it gave me was fantastic and that made me want to pursue it."

Supported by his mum Samantha Lewis and his partner Mariah Potter he has seen his chef journey work alongside some of the region's best chefs.

He started his career on work experience at the Talbooth in Dedham which led to an apprenticeship.

He also worked at Kesgrave Hall, The Crown in Stoke-By-Nayland, and The Marquis, in Upper St, Layham.

His skills took him to London, including working at Tom Kerridge's Corinthia Hotel.

Louis, who grew up in Pinewood, before moving to Capel St Mary, is passionate about understanding where all of the produce used in the menu comes from.

In addition to meeting suppliers, he has enjoyed feeding the animals and picking the vegetables already on site at the Freston Boot.

Louis said: "I am all about food, all about produce and all about Suffolk. I do believe some of the best products are in this county.

"I would love to win accolades. I have had the opportunity to learn from so many brilliant chefs, it's time I get the fire in my belly and show everybody what I can do.

"I knew this was the job."

He said his menu is inspired by food he enjoys eating at the pub, with an elevated twist.

"We have the views, fresh duck eggs in the morning, fresh chicken eggs, the vegetables. You cannot get any fresher than that," he said.

His first menu as head chef of the Freston Boot will begin serving from Friday.