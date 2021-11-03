News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
London fried chicken brand Mother Clucker launching in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:53 AM November 3, 2021
Updated: 10:32 AM November 3, 2021
A popular London fried chicken takeaway is expanding to Suffolk this month

A popular London fried chicken takeaway is expanding to Suffolk this month - Credit: Mother Clucker

London street food brand Mother Clucker is set to bring its popular fried chicken to two Suffolk towns later this month. 

Mother Clucker currently only has a takeaway in east London, but on November 15 it will be expanding to 18 towns and cities across the UK via Deliveroo — including Bury St Edmunds and Ipswich.  

The fried chicken is soaked in buttermilk, tea brined and battered twice with a lime mayo or MC pepper sauce and is accompanied by Cajun Fries or Tater Tots.

Gavin Cox, chief executive of Famously Proper, said: "We are extremely excited to be taking this cult favourite, street food chicken brand from one location, in London’s Truman's Brewery, to over 18 nationwide destinations.

"This will be one of the biggest rollouts of a brand within one day and we look forward to expanding rapidly in the coming months."

