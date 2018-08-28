From bush tucker trials to bingo

Concertus staff in Ipswich with Elmer the elephant Archant

Ipswich-based design and property consultancy, Concertus, had a hugely successful year during 2018 with their charitable contributions.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Through fundraising, donations and sponsorships, they raised £7,400 for their chosen charities, the Nick Fayers AMEND Fund and the Ipswich Homeless Shelter.

The popularity and therefore success of Concertus’ fundraising was hugely down to the fun and quirky charity events that were mostly held at their Ipswich-based office. Some of these events include a 12 days of Christmas raffle with amazing prizes donated by local businesses and suppliers, a bush tucker trial style event with charitable bets placed on who will get to the last gruesome dish first, a bingo night hosted for all employees with prizes and an Ed Sheeran themed bake sale.

A clear highlight in Concertus’ 2018 charity events calendar was a skydive. Executive Commercial Director, Matthew Self jumped from a plane alongside his team of supporting colleagues. This event alone raised £2,852.49. Matthew Self said: “When the idea of jumping out of a plane for our chosen charities was first suggested I almost fell out of my chair! However, once seeing the incredible increase in the fundraising I realised that it had to be done for such a worthwhile cause.”