E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Daniel all set for cross-channel triathlon challenge

PUBLISHED: 10:51 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:51 16 August 2019

Daniel Coughlan is taking part in a Enduroman triathlon, which included swimming the Channel Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Daniel Coughlan is taking part in a Enduroman triathlon, which included swimming the Channel Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Ipswich businessman Daniel Coughlan is set to take the plunge on the cross-channel Arch2Arc Enduroman challenge.

Daniel Coughlan is taking part in a Enduroman triathlon, which included swimming the Channel Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDaniel Coughlan is taking part in a Enduroman triathlon, which included swimming the Channel Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich businessman Daniel Coughlan is waiting to take the plunge on a cross-channel endurance challenge.

Setting off from the Marble Arch in London, he has to get to the Arc de Triomphe in Paris under his own muscle power.

Daniel, aged 35, will run from London to Dover, swim the Channel then cycle to Paris.

He has spent hundreds of hours training, and is now on stand by, waiting for the right weather conditions to tackle the challenge in aid of blood cancer charity Bloodwise.

Ipswich businessman Dan Coughlan, who is taking on the Enduroman challenge, who trains for the English Channel swim in the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: DAN COUGHLANIpswich businessman Dan Coughlan, who is taking on the Enduroman challenge, who trains for the English Channel swim in the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: DAN COUGHLAN

The dry land elements are tough in themselves but swimming the English Channel, one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world, is a feat beyond all but the best swimmers.

It is 21 miles across at its shortest point, to Cap Gris Nez near Calais, but strong tides and winds can make the actual distance much longer.

Other potential hazards include shipping, with hundreds of tankers and container ships passing through the Channel each day.

You may also want to watch:

Daniel said: "Although it is 21 miles you do swim further, in a sort of S-shape. It is not so much about the distance as the time you take.

"I have been training 18 months for it. I have done the Iron Man Wales three times, which is a 24-mile swim, 112-mile cycle and 26.2-miles (marathon) run.

"I swam the Cabrera Channel in Majorca, which is a six-hour swim. I have been down to Dover to train there and regularly swim at Felixstowe."

Daniel, who is marketing manager for Ipswich tech company Digital Wholesale Solutions, said: "I work full-time but the training has been like having another job.

"The main reason I am doing it is because I can. When you are young and healthy, and know some people don't have a chance, it is good to challenge yourself. My little boy will have something to look back on and say 'my dad did that'."

He has sponsorship from Briarbank Brewery and his dad Aidan Coughlan, the owner of Isaacs on Ipswich Waterfront, and his brother will be his support team.

Waiting at home will be wife Lyndsay, who is pregnant with their second child.

Daniel said: "She has been great and put up with a lot, looking after our son Niall when I have been out training."

Daniel is doing the challenge in aid of Bloodwise, formerly Leukemia and Lymphoma Research.

To donate, go to 'Daniel's Enduroman Arch to Arc' page at www.justgiving.com

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Work starts on new car park behind Ipswich's former Carr Street Co-op

Work under way to create the new car park behind the former Co-op department store. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Death of man in chronic pain after motorbike crash was drug-related, inquest hears

Suffolk Coroners' Court in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Teen arrested in connection with Ipswich rape

A police cordon was put in place at Alderman Park in Ipswich opposite Portman Road Picture: ARCHANT

Woman raped near Portman Road stadium after arranging date online

Police have cordoned off an area of Alderman Park, in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Ipswich Buttermarket Centre getting new entrance beside Superdry

The current entrance to the Buttermarket Centre. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Updated Ipswich Maritime Festival 2019 - All you need to know

The first day of last year's Ipswich Maritime Festival ended with a beautiful firework display Picture: Twitter @allaboutipswich

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Woman raped near Portman Road stadium after arranging date online

Police have cordoned off an area of Alderman Park, in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

‘Such a loss’ - Ipswich bakery shuts down two stores

No lunch today? Three workers looking in Victoria's Bakery discover they will have to go around the corner to Greggs in Upper Brook Street for their takeaway. Picture; PAUL GEATER

What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful family man’ from Ipswich

Gavin Backhouse with his four-year-old son Henry, six days before his death. Picture: HARRIET BACKHOUSE

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Teen arrested in connection with Ipswich rape

A police cordon was put in place at Alderman Park in Ipswich opposite Portman Road Picture: ARCHANT

Union says government must restore police force to pre-austerity levels

A Suffolk police officer and police community support officer on patrol in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Faulty battery’ blamed for Ipswich Hospital blackout

The power cut at Ipswich Hospital affected the outpatients department, X-Ray and pathology areas Picture: ARCHANT

‘I can still be naughty’ – slimmer ‘can eat as much as I like’ and still lose weight

Mark Sangster has lost more than three stone in weight - but says he is still able to eat whatever he likes. Picture: COURTESY OF EMMA FRASER

Daniel all set for cross-channel triathlon challenge

Daniel Coughlan is taking part in a Enduroman triathlon, which included swimming the Channel Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists