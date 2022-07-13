Philip Schofield collaborates with Ipswich innovative packaging company

Phillip Schofield at the Frugalpac parliamentary reception with some of the 27 brands already using the British paper Frugal Bottle - Credit: Frugalpac

An Ipswich-based sustainable packaging company marks the second anniversary of the recycled paper bottle and unveils its latest customer, TV presenter and wine expert Phillip Schofield.

Frugalpac, based in Crane Boulevard, created the world’s first paper bottle for wines, spirits and olive oil.

The company celebrates the second birthday of Frugal Bottle and announces its goal to produce two million paper bottles in 2022, which will save nearly 1,000 tonnes of CO2.

Frugalpac Bottles - Credit: Frugalpac

Phillip Schofield, Frugalpac’s new customer and fine wine enthusiast, will soon launch his Phillip Schofield red, white and rosé wines, which are currently available in When In Rome alternative packaging.

Mr Schofield, who attended a Parliamentary reception sponsored by Ipswich MP Tom Hunt, said: “We really must do all we can to make wine drinking more sustainable.

Phillip Schofield at the Frugalpac parliamentary reception - Credit: Frugalpac

“That why my wines have only been available in bag-in-box. But the Frugal Bottle innovation blew me away so I’m delighted to announce my wines with When In Rome will soon be available in the world’s only commercially available paper bottle.

“So I was honoured to be able to make the case for sustainable packaging in parliament and support Great British Green Innovation.”

The Frugal Bottle is now used by 27 brands around the world, and is on sale in Japan, North America, the UK and across Europe.

The Ipswich company will soon launch also in South Africa.

Frugalpac has recently secured the first customer for its paper bottle machine, Canadian packaging firm called KinsBrae Packaging.

Frugalpac Machine Team - Credit: Frugalpac

The company’s vision is to place bottling machines in the heart of bottling plants, co-packers or packaging companies around the world to help reduce the carbon footprint.

Malcolm Waugh, Frugalpac chief executive, said: “This has been a great British innovation and the Frugal Bottle is really leading a global paper bottle revolution.

Frugalpac CEO Malcolm Waugh - Credit: Frugalpac

“Our aim is to export these British paper bottle machines around the world so we can reduce the carbon footprint of our sustainable packaging even further. We’d particularly like to thank the Department for International Trade for championing our young business and helping us secure business aboard.

“We’re looking to save the planet one bottle at a time and in two years our Frugal Bottles are on course to cut carbon emissions by nearly 1,000 tonnes. We look forward to helping the drinks industry decarbonise even further.”

School Night - Credit: Frugalpac



