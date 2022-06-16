Ipswich company sells world's first paper bottle machine

An Ipswich-based sustainable packaging company has secured its first customer for its paper bottle machine.

It is another first for Frugalpac, based in Crane Boulevard, near Ravenswood, having sold its FBAM-1 machine to Canadian packaging firm KinsBrae Packaging

The Frugal Bottle Assembly Machine is capable of producing more than two and a half million Frugal Bottles a year, which are made from 94% recycled paperboard.

Cantina Goccia 3Q Frugal Bottle, currently on sale in LCBO stores in Ontario - Credit: Frugalpac

Frugalpac’s CEO, Malcolm Waugh, announced the deal at the London Wine Fair– two years after launching the first Frugal Bottle in June 2020.

Frugalpac CEO Malcolm Waugh - Credit: Frugalpac

Mr Waugh said: “2022 is proving to be the year of the paper bottle and we’re thrilled to be selling our first Frugal Bottle Assembly Machine platform to KinsBrae Packaging.

“Whilst we currently produce Frugal Bottles in Ipswich, this partnership will allow us to have a mainland presence in North America, reducing the carbon footprint of our bottles even further.

“We’re proud to have this relationship with KinsBrae Packaging who has a strong track record of producing and supplying sustainable packaging.

"Now we’re asking other packaging companies, bottlers and co-packers to join our paper bottle revolution by investing in their own Frugal Bottle machines.

Frugalpac CEO Malcolm Waugh - Credit: Frugalpac

“We’re looking to save the planet one bottle at a time, and we welcome KinsBrae to the paper bottle revolution.”

The CEO said there are a further 87 companies are keen to acquire the machine.

As well as made from paper, the bottles are five times lighter than a glass bottle and use 84% less carbon than glass.

Frugalpac was recently appreciated by the UK Government’s Department for International Trade’s GREAT Britain campaign, as one of the UK organisations “doing incredible things to help build a global sustainable future”.

School Night - Credit: Frugalpac

Across Canada, the Frugal Bottle is sold in LCBO stores across Ontario.

Shawn Bonnick, KinsBrae Packaging’s president and CEO, said: “KinsBrae Packaging is proud to be the first packaging company in the world to acquire a Frugal Bottle Assembly Machine to supply Frugal Bottles to the growing wine and spirits businesses in Canada. Our company knows that sustainable packaging isn’t a flash in the pan. It’s what our customers now expect.

“We’re looking forward to meeting this demand and playing our part in helping to decarbonise the food and drink packaging industry of North America.”

Frugal Bottles - Credit: Frugalpac



