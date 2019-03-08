Partly Cloudy

Suffolk freight forwarder awarded International Business of the Year

PUBLISHED: 11:39 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:39 08 April 2019

From left, Lee Steward and Darren Ryan of Morrison Freight receiving their prize at the FSB East of England awards Picture: PENNY MORGAN

Penny Morgan Photography

A fast-growing freight forwarding firm, which has been buoyed by Brexit contracts, is celebrating a regional business accolade.

Great Blakenham-based Morrison Freight scooped the Best International Business of the Year Award at the East of England Federation of Small Business (FSB) awards.

Joint directors Lee Steward and Darren Ryan, who were presented with the accolade at a ceremony in Newmarket on Friday (April 5), said they were delighted.

“Receiving this award is a great accolade and is testament to the team’s hard work and dedication over the last few years,” said Mr Steward.

“It has been a very busy time for us, particularly due to the uncertainty of Brexit, so it’s great to be rewarded for the preparations we have put in place and the hard work we have put in to improve our international offering.”

Mr Ryan said since they took over the business in 2015, the company had grown significantly.

“Our investment in multi-lingual staff and development of the direct customer and manufacturer arm of the business has enabled us to make a big impression on the industry.

“We are delighted to receive this award and can’t wait to attend the UK finals in London in May.”

As a winner at the regional awards, Morrison Freight now progress to the national finals which take place on Thursday, Masy 23, at Battersea Evolution in London.

