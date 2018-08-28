Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

More than 100K of grant funding available for conservation projects in region’s AONBs

PUBLISHED: 20:10 28 January 2019

A grant administered by the AONB team helped pay for play equipment at Butley playground

A grant administered by the AONB team helped pay for play equipment at Butley playground

Archant

Money targeted at projects that help wildlife, people and the environment

Young sailors at Neptune Sailing Club near Ipswich with buoyancy aids paid for with the help of an AONB grantYoung sailors at Neptune Sailing Club near Ipswich with buoyancy aids paid for with the help of an AONB grant

Over £100,000 of grant funding is available to support conservation projects that benefit wildlife and people in the two Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONBs) in Suffolk.

Applications are being welcomed from communities, individuals and local organisations working in these locations with the money available from four pots of funding, which are administered on an annual basis by the team at the Dedham Vale and Suffolk Coast & Heaths AONBs.

Slightly different criteria apply to each grant fund, which include the Sustainable Development Fund (deadline March 26); an Amenity & Accessibility Fund (deadline March 8); the Galloper Wind Farm Fund (deadline March 8) and a Community & Conservation Fund for small grants (deadline March 26).

Projects to benefit from these grants in recent years include two swift related projects in Stutton and Aldeburgh; an Art Branches workshop to help young carers and families using the outdoors; a River of Words project in the Stour Valley with sound artist Stuart Bowditch; a school pond development scheme in Stoke By Nayland; and improvements at Southwold Common.

Information board at Rowley Woods near Stoke by Nayland erected with the aid of an AONB grantInformation board at Rowley Woods near Stoke by Nayland erected with the aid of an AONB grant

AONB funding officer Catherine Smith said the funding may help to pay for a small project or be used with match-funding to help get a larger project off the ground.

“These grants have helped a wide variety of projects in the past which are typically aimed at benefitting or enhancing the area, or raising awareness about and supporting the environment in the AONBs.”

More information can be found at the AONB websites: www.dedhamvalestourvalley.org and www.suffolkcoastandheaths.org/grants-and-funding or by contacting Catheriine on email catherine.smith@suffolk.gov.uk

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Youth denies ringing round to organise revenge attack

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

What are the most expensive 10 Ipswich streets for home-buyers?

Purdis Farm Lane had the highest average property prices in an estate agent's survey. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Ipswich loses more from council austerity than other East Anglian cities

Has Ipswich suffered more than other towns and cities from cuts to local government spending? Picture: NEIL PERRY

Ipswich teacher and PMS sufferer sets up online community for women to talk

Emily Fazah has started an online community called Moody Girl so that people can talk about PMS. Picture: JESSICA SKYE

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

#includeImage($article, 225)

Youth denies ringing round to organise revenge attack

#includeImage($article, 225)

What are the most expensive 10 Ipswich streets for home-buyers?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ipswich loses more from council austerity than other East Anglian cities

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Youth denies ringing round to organise revenge attack

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Movers and shakers: Ipswich recruitment firms gears up for growth

Dennis Tennial, founder of Tennial Personnel Picture: MARTYN OAKLEIGH

Where to celebrate the Chinese New Year

Celebrations of Chinese New Year on the Cornhill last year. Picture: ARCHANT

Tower block stripped of cladding after Grenfell fitted out with fire alarm system

Cladding is coming off St Francis Tower in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Former Ipswich boss Keane set for Portman Road dugout return after taking Forest assistant job

Roy Keane is the new assistant manager of Nottingham Forest. Picture: NOTTINGHAM FOREST
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists